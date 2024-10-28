First goal since March 23, 2023 for Kirby Dach

The Canadiens were looking to end a four-game losing streak.To get back on track, Kirby Dach decided to take matters into his own hands.

He doubled his team’s lead and scored his first goal of the season, but more importantly, his first goal since March 23, 2023 (593 days).

Kirby Dach scores his first goal of the year. 2-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0oEisrQqjq – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 27, 2024

Obviously, Dach didn’t find the back of the net last year, as he was injured in the second game.

The 77 has not had the best start to the season, so this goal will do him a lot of good.

He’s added a little style to his game by finding the back of the net. Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson picked up the assists on Dach’s goal, who plays on the first line in the absence of Juraj Slafkovsky.

Overtime

The two-goal lead lasted only a few seconds. 21 seconds later, Colton Parayko reduced the gap to one goal.

Québécois Mathieu Joseph picked up an assist on the sequence.

Colton Parayko puts the #stlblues on the board!

Stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app, powered by @BommaritoAuto. pic.twitter.com/nx5hKGtNip – FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) October 27, 2024

Blues tie the game. Rough shift for Matheson and Mailloux. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0vXyMeSPJK – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 27, 2024

And 2:29 minutes later, St. Louis tied the game.