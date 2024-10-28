First goal since March 23, 2023 for Kirby Dach

First goal since March 23, 2023 for Kirby DachAuteur: Jessica Williams
He doubled his team’s lead and scored his first goal of the season, but more importantly, his first goal since March 23, 2023 (593 days).
Kirby Dach scores his first goal of the year. 2-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0oEisrQqjq
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 27, 2024
Obviously, Dach didn’t find the back of the net last year, as he was injured in the second game.
He’s added a little style to his game by finding the back of the net. Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson picked up the assists on Dach’s goal, who plays on the first line in the absence of Juraj Slafkovsky.
Overtime
Québécois Mathieu Joseph picked up an assist on the sequence.
Colton Parayko puts the #stlblues on the board!
Stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app, powered by @BommaritoAuto. pic.twitter.com/nx5hKGtNip
– FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) October 27, 2024
Blues tie the game. Rough shift for Matheson and Mailloux. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0vXyMeSPJK
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 27, 2024