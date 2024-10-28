Ivan Demidov named KHL Player of the Week

Ivan Demidov is still the talk of the town.

The Canadiens’ prospect hasn’t had a bad week of late, so the KHL has recognized his achievements. He was named player of the week, or rookie of the week.

KHL Best Players of Week 8: – Timur Bilyalov (AKB)

– Andrei Sergeyev (LOK)

– Sergei Plotnikov (SKA)

– Ivan Demidov (SKA) pic.twitter.com/dP8LALGsjh – KHL (@khl_eng) October 28, 2024

One of his teammates, Sergei Plotnikov, also made the list.

What’s interesting is that his nomination as player of the week coincides with the return of his playing time. Did I ever tell you that I don’t believe in chance?

With an average of 13:24 of playing time, he has greatly helped his team. His six assists in three games made the difference for SKA.

Note that the KHL clearly underlined that the young man is only 18 years old. It’s pretty impressive what he’s doing at his age, given the conditions in which he’s placed.

He also took 11 shots on goal, without scoring.

Demidov will be in action today. Once again, we can expect to see him playing on a third line alongside Evgeni Kuznetsov. It’s a formula that’s worked well since the start of the season.

And while we’re on the subject of Demidov, let’s not forget that he liked a Canadiens post about Cole Caufield’s strong start to the season, with eight goals in nine games so far.

Ivan Demidov is a Cole Caufield respecter pic.twitter.com/H6D0bBxS3e – Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) October 28, 2024

Overtime

– Big contract. There’s deferred money in the contract.

Jake McCabe 5 x $4.51 with Toronto – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 28, 2024

– To be continued.

The team captain doesn’t want to talk about contracts.https://t.co/c9H2a80w2y – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 28, 2024

– Claude Julien likes Nick Suzuki’s progression.