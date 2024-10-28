When the Senators change goalies four times… in a few minutes

Normally, when a goalie comes off a game, it’s either because he doesn’t have it, or because he’s injured. I’m talking about the regular season, not training camp.

But yesterday, the Senators surprised a lot of people.

But why? Because in the space of just a few minutes, the Ottawa club changed goalies four times. Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly a typical situation.

This is unique stuff for Ottawa in Colorado. Never seen it before Forsberg starts

Skate-blade issue in second, Ullmark comes in for 17 seconds and has to make a good save

Forsberg returns for 1:28, then leaves again

Ullmark back in – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 28, 2024

Basically, in a 5-4 loss in Colorado, Anton Forsberg had a problem with the blade of his skate early in the second. It was then 1-0 to Colorado… and instead of taking the time to stop the game, the Sens picked up Linus Ullmark.

Seconds (and a fine save) later, the regular returned.

But it took a few minutes before we saw Ullmark again. And then he stayed for just over four minutes, just long enough for Forsberg to get back into the game – for good.

The WILD sequence of the Senators changing goalies pic.twitter.com/Qe36QWH1aV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2024

The result is this:Ullmark received two shots in all and saved both of them. It was 1-0 midway through the game, when Forsberg returned to the net for good after all that.The second ended 2-0 and it was in the third that it all came crashing down.

Obviously, this is a highly unusual situation in the world of hockey. But the good news for the Sens is that Ullmark, who came in cold when the club didn’t want to change goaltenders, didn’t flinch.

It remains to be seen whether something like this will happen again this season… but it shouldn’t.

