Jake Evans: another performance worthy of an excellent player

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens succeeded in their mission, and I’m not talking about winning the game.
Of course, winning 5-2 at home against the St. Louis Blues is a great achievement, but that wasn’t the essence of Martin St-Louis’ mission last night.
The mission was to silence the critics by playing a solid game defensively in Martin St-Louis’ system.
Well, that mission was accomplished, and even if it wasn’t perfect, the Habs managed to stop the hemorrhaging of goals by playing a good game defensively.
Winning mattered. Deserving to win mattered just as much, if not more.
On a game that provided a template for the Canadiens to follow https://t.co/e7cfmMVPhZ
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 27, 2024
There’s a reason Evans played 16 minutes and 40 seconds last night.
Three takeaways from tonight’s Montreal Canadiens’ 5-2 win over the St Louis Blues.
1- Jake Evans has been Montreal’s most consistent forward. He’ll never produce huge offensive numbers but has played a solid two way game and has tried to drag his teammates into the fight when…
– Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) October 27, 2024
And let’s not forget that Evans is playing with Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher, the habs’ two big contracts.
The Habs’ #71 makes them look good while maintaining a 0 differential, which is solid considering Kirby Dach is at -9, for example.
After a few more quiet/difficult games, Hutson bounced back well yesterday, as he was often the driving force behind the Habs’ attack in the offensive zone and on the rebound.
#FunFact from last night’s game: #Habs Lane Hutson became the 1st rookie defenseman in #GoHabsGo history with 7 assists through his first 10 career games with the franchise!
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 27, 2024
The young Finn didn’t get a point in the win, but he was very solid.
At one point, I was convinced he’d score his first NHL goal, but that’s for another time.
He wasn’t perfect, but he knew how to do the little details at the right time, and was physical throughout the match.
4. It’s a goal that will do Kirby Dach a world of good.
Overtime
– Worth noting for the upcoming draft.
This will be very interesting as one of the top European defenders for the #2025NHLDraft class comes to North America.
He will be a nice addition to the @SeattleTbirds blueline when it happens. https://t.co/D22d0BXcAg
– Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) October 27, 2024
– He’s very solid for the Leafs.
In the opening 20 minutes, it looked like the #Leafs were going to have one of those games.
The difference this time? Anthony Stolarz, who continues to cement the No. 1 status between the pipes. https://t.co/ibc2UMo36o
– David Alter (@dalter) October 27, 2024
– Magnifique.
Beautiful give and go between two #1 draft picks. Ryan Leonard(@Capitals) and Gabe Perreault(@NYRangers). So smart to go back to school and have moments like these. #cawlidgehawkey https://t.co/VoJAuQQ1pD
– BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 27, 2024
– Excellent start to the season for the young Kings defender.
Brandt Clarke so far this season:
9 games
– 1 goal
– 6 assists
– 7 points (64 point pace)
– 18 blocked shots (2nd on LAK)
– 4 penalties drawn (1st on LAK)
– 56.34% Corsi (1st among LAK D)
– 56.30% Fenwick (1st among LAK D)
– 55.40% xGoals (3rd among LAK D)#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/JmJQK8Swd5
– Clarke for Norris (@OliverFiglin1) October 26, 2024