Jake Evans: another performance worthy of an excellent player

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens succeeded in their mission, and I’m not talking about winning the game.

Of course, winning 5-2 at home against the St. Louis Blues is a great achievement, but that wasn’t the essence of Martin St-Louis’ mission last night.

The mission was to silence the critics by playing a solid game defensively in Martin St-Louis’ system.

Well, that mission was accomplished, and even if it wasn’t perfect, the Habs managed to stop the hemorrhaging of goals by playing a good game defensively.

Winning mattered. Deserving to win mattered just as much, if not more.

On a game that provided a template for the Canadiens to follow https://t.co/e7cfmMVPhZ – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 27, 2024

In short, the Habs deserved to win, which is good for everyone.Several players stood out last night, and one of them was Jake Evans.True to form, Evans once again gave his all in every one of his appearances last night.He excelled in every department of the game, collecting a goal, an assist, a check and a blocked shot, all in addition to being 50% in the face-off circle.

There’s a reason Evans played 16 minutes and 40 seconds last night.

Three takeaways from tonight’s Montreal Canadiens’ 5-2 win over the St Louis Blues. 1- Jake Evans has been Montreal’s most consistent forward. He’ll never produce huge offensive numbers but has played a solid two way game and has tried to drag his teammates into the fight when… – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) October 27, 2024

He fully earned his ice time with another performance worthy of an excellent player.The more games he plays this season, the more Evans really shows himself to be an ideal depth player.His shorthanded efficiency is incredible, his work ethic is exemplary, and on top of all the little things he does well, he manages to produce offensively.Evans has one goal and four assists in eight games this season, clearly his best career start.

And let’s not forget that Evans is playing with Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher, the habs’ two big contracts.

The Habs’ #71 makes them look good while maintaining a 0 differential, which is solid considering Kirby Dach is at -9, for example.

In short, hats off to Evans.It will be interesting to see if Kent Hughes decides to re-sign Evans, or trade him at the trade deadline given that he only has one year left on his contract at $1.7M.What else can I take away from this game?Lane Hutson had a very good game.

After a few more quiet/difficult games, Hutson bounced back well yesterday, as he was often the driving force behind the Habs’ attack in the offensive zone and on the rebound.

#FunFact from last night’s game: #Habs Lane Hutson became the 1st rookie defenseman in #GoHabsGo history with 7 assists through his first 10 career games with the franchise! – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 27, 2024

In fact, he picked up an assist in this game, making him the first rookie defenseman in Habs history to pick up seven assists in his first ten career NHL games.Oliver Kapanen was flying around the rink last night.

The young Finn didn’t get a point in the win, but he was very solid.

I was on hand at the Bell Centre, and there was no denying among the fans next to me that the youngster played very well.

At one point, I was convinced he’d score his first NHL goal, but that’s for another time.

He wasn’t perfect, but he knew how to do the little details at the right time, and was physical throughout the match.

Little by little, the sheriff will regain his confidence.

4. It’s a goal that will do Kirby Dach a world of good.

Overtime

The Habs number 77 played his best game of the season last night, and you can feel the rust slowly disappearing.Dach was at ease on the ice last night, displaying the kind of skills that set us on fire two years ago.

– Worth noting for the upcoming draft.

This will be very interesting as one of the top European defenders for the #2025NHLDraft class comes to North America. He will be a nice addition to the @SeattleTbirds blueline when it happens. https://t.co/D22d0BXcAg – Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) October 27, 2024

– He’s very solid for the Leafs.

In the opening 20 minutes, it looked like the #Leafs were going to have one of those games.

The difference this time? Anthony Stolarz, who continues to cement the No. 1 status between the pipes. https://t.co/ibc2UMo36o – David Alter (@dalter) October 27, 2024

– Magnifique.

Beautiful give and go between two #1 draft picks. Ryan Leonard(@Capitals) and Gabe Perreault(@NYRangers). So smart to go back to school and have moments like these. #cawlidgehawkey https://t.co/VoJAuQQ1pD – BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 27, 2024

– Excellent start to the season for the young Kings defender.