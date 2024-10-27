Elliotte Friedman confirms Habs are looking for a forward with character

Elliotte Friedman confirms Habs are looking for a forward with characterAuteur: Christopher Brown
It’s a rumor we’re keeping a close eye on, of course, but we’re also keeping in mind the idea of the Habs looking for reinforcements up front.
What’s even more interesting is that this rumour reported by Maxime Truman has just been brought back into the conversation, this time by Elliotte Friedman.
Elliotte Friedman on the Habs:
“They’re looking around for a forward, particularly someone with an edge…They’re also telling teams that they won’t do anything that interferes with the long-term planning of their roster after this season.” pic.twitter.com/RbKEgEvRCk
– Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) October 27, 2024
Kent Hughes will not carry out any transaction that interferes with his plan for the future and compromises the club’s future.
It’s safe to assume that if the Habs do end up acquiring a sturdy forward for their bottom-6, it will be by trading veterans currently with the club and probably low draft picks.
As much as we all love him, it’s not Lucas Condotta who will meet all the criteria the club is looking for.
