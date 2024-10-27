Elliotte Friedman confirms Habs are looking for a forward with character

Recently, the Montreal Canadiens have been rumored to be looking for a right-handed defenseman to play in their top-4.

It’s a rumor we’re keeping a close eye on, of course, but we’re also keeping in mind the idea of the Habs looking for reinforcements up front.

Indeed, several weeks ago, my colleague Maxime Truman reported that the Canadiens would be shopping for a forward to round out their bottom-6.

What’s even more interesting is that this rumour reported by Maxime Truman has just been brought back into the conversation, this time by Elliotte Friedman.

Elliotte Friedman on the Habs: “They’re looking around for a forward, particularly someone with an edge…They’re also telling teams that they won’t do anything that interferes with the long-term planning of their roster after this season.” pic.twitter.com/RbKEgEvRCk – Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) October 27, 2024

Last night, during the second intermission of the Habs game, the renowned insider stated that Kent Hughes would be looking for a gutsy forward, one with robust depth and the ability to contribute offensively.Friedman confirmed that the Habs are indeed looking for a forward.He added, however, that the Habs are telling every team they talk to that no future element of their long-term plan will be sacrificed.

Kent Hughes will not carry out any transaction that interferes with his plan for the future and compromises the club’s future.

It’s safe to assume that if the Habs do end up acquiring a sturdy forward for their bottom-6, it will be by trading veterans currently with the club and probably low draft picks.

Note that several options could be on the table for the Habs right now, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook mentioned a few weeks ago.In short, this is an interesting avenue for the Habs to pursue in the coming weeks, and even now, should Josh Anderson be absent for a long time.

As much as we all love him, it’s not Lucas Condotta who will meet all the criteria the club is looking for.

