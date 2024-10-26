Rangers to pay whatever Igor Shesterkin wants

How much will Igor Shesterkin earn on his contract?12 million per year? 12.5 M$?

It should be around these figures, making the Russian goaltender the NHL’s highest-paid goaltender on such an annual salary.

On the other hand, the Rangers’ contractual situation is starting to look a lot like that of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are paying close to $54 million for four forwards and a defenseman.

Artemi Panarin ($11.6 M/year), Adam Fox ($9.5 M/year), Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 M/year), Jacob Trouba ($8 M/year) and Alexis Lafrenière ($7.45 M/year), that’s a lot of money.

And then the Rangers have to add a salary in the $12 million/year range for their star goaltender.And as Jim Biringer mentions in this article, Shesterkin will get what he wants, and the Rangers will offer it to him.

The text was published shortly before Lafrenière’s contract extension was announced, but Biringer was probably aware that it was coming soon.

Definitely, the Rangers will be handcuffed with such a contract extension, but he’s too important.

“I think the basis of this is that Shesterkin wants $12 million a year. If he wants $12.5M, he’s going to get it because of how important he is to the team.” – Jim Biringer

Indeed, the New York Rangers can’t afford to lose him on the free agent market for nothing.

His stats back it all up.

What’s more, the Rangers’ defensive brigade relies far too heavily on the goaltender.

There’s no doubt that the Russian is the best goalie in the NHL, and he should be paid as such.

On the other hand, players like Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, who are worth just over $10 million a year, may have to pack their bags.Losing two of your three centers is a major blow to a team.Ryan Lindgren ($4.5 M) could also be a target.

One thing’s for sure: this will give Rangers GM Chris Drury a lot of work to do.

