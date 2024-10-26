Defending St. Louis in the face of criticism: Caufield and Slafkovsky show their support

Yesterday, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis offered us another mythical phrase during his press briefing after the team’s practice.

However, this one isn’t the comical kind, like the one about chairs and bringing “your game into the game”.

It’s a much more serious one, aimed at responding directly to the criticism levelled at the coach, especially in the final days after the crushing defeat by the New York Rangers.

“Why would I listen to criticism from someone I would never ask for advice?” – Martin St-Louis

“It fuels me” Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis shares his thoughts on outside noise around the team. pic.twitter.com/LDuDstMzlu – BarDown (@BarDown) October 25, 2024

It’s the second time in a week that a member of the Habs has given a special, cocky response to a journalist, after Cole Caufield last Saturday.

In short, a “quote” from St-Lous made the media rounds yesterday, and was obviously seen and liked by many.

And when we look at the likes on BarDown’s Instagram post, we notice that Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky are among them.

The Habs’ two star forwards were quick to publicly offer their support to their coach in the face of recent criticism.

It really shows that the players, at least two very important ones on the team, are behind Martin St-Louis and clearly haven’t given up.

While some fans and analysts are beginning to doubt Martin St-Louis’ system and plan, the players believe in their coach and are backing him right now.

It’s great to see, and it gives St-Louis renewed confidence for the future.

Overtime

Owen Beck, currently with the Laval Rocket, also offered his support to the coach.

