A $3 billion value for the Canadiens?

 Auteur: Emily Smith
Credit: Getty Images
In 2021, Forbes reported that the monetary value of the Montreal Canadiens was $1.6 billion.

The following year, in 2022, Forbes announced that the Flanelle’s value had risen to $1.85 billion.

That’s true for the Habs, and it’s just as true for the other teams.

According to Kevin Weekes, there are three NHL clubs today worth (at least) $3 billion.

According to Weekes, eight other teams in the league are worth at least $2 billion. That’s a lot of money.

We know that the Canadiens have always been among the most valuable teams in the NHL… And at this level, we can really believe that Weekes is talking about the Canadiens when he refers to the three clubs worth at least $3 billion.

The other two? Quick as that, it’s logical to think we’re talking about the Leafs and Rangers here.

In November 2023, Michael Andlauer sold his shares in the Canadiens, taking into account the Montreal organization’s estimated value of $2.5 billion.

He therefore sold 10% for $250 million, which is why today, almost a year later, it’s logical to believe that the Habs are one of the clubs worth $3 billion.

It’s still special in some people’s eyes, because the Habs’ value continues to rise even if the club isn’t winning on the ice.

The team has been rebuilding for a few years now, and the results aren’t there.

But it goes even further than that: a club’s value is determined by its brand, its location, its amphitheatre…

But it proves that the league is doing well financially after the difficult years of the pandemic, and it proves that the Habs’ reputation is still huge.

Geoff Molson must be happy!


This content was created with the help of AI.

