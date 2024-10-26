Lightning owner offers $50,000 bonus (minimum) to employees

Earlier this week, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik sold a majority stake in the franchise to a pair of fund managers from an investment firm in New York.Vinik sent an e-mail to his employees with the news.

But in the e-mail, there was also an interesting message for Vinik Sports Group employees…

The Lightning owner said in his e-mail that each full-time Vinik Sports Group employee (there are around 300 in total) will share a handsome $20 million bonus in connection with the sale.

In the end, each employee will be able to collect a “minimum” bonus of $50,000, which is meant to be a nice amount of money for those working within the organization.

He’s the best owner in the sport. I have friends who are involved in other sports and they all say the same thing: Jeff is the best. – Julien BriseBois

This prompted Julien BriseBois (Lightning GM) to say:

It’s out of the ordinary, honestly.

Jeff Vinik really didn’t have to make the decision to share his income with his employees, and it seems refreshing.

After all, it’s possible that some of those employees are having a hard time with the two major hurricanes (Helene and Beryl) that have hit Florida in recent weeks.

The Lightning owner is obviously aware of this and has decided to take action to help these people. I think that’s really interesting.

It also makes the club’s employees feel even more attached to the Tampa Bay organization.

It’s a nice vote of confidence in the employees, and it also shows that the owner is thinking of his staff.

Hats off to him!

