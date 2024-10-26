Kaiden Guhle started skating again this morning

Good news this morning.

On the heels of the club’s practice session, defenseman Kaiden Guhle was seen jumping on the ice. He did it at the same time as the other guys, even though he wasn’t wearing a jersey that allowed him to receive contact.

It’s the first time he’s skated since October 17. Reporter Patrick Friolet took pictures of just that.

Kaiden Guhle on the ice this morning at the Bell Centre (upper body) On the ice for the 1st time since October 17 @RDSca pic.twitter.com/czRdIdT1TD – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 26, 2024

Obviously, he’s just starting to skate again. He wasn’t allowed to receive contact from his teammates, and you’d think he’s really not at 100% if he hasn’t skated in about 10 days.

But it’s an important development nonetheless.

Don’t expect him to play today or tomorrow. And have the same expectations for Juraj Slafkovsky, who also skated today, and for Justin Barron.

Slaf skated today – also in a non-contact jersey – and has been on the ice a lot in recent days. Barron skated yesterday for the first time since the New York game.

Juraj Slafkovsky on the ice too Like Guhle, he’s wearing a blue (non-contact) jersey They won’t be playing this weekend pic.twitter.com/VcvwH8vLjO – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 26, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that the lineup changes for tonight were announced yesterday by Martin St-Louis. Basically, Arber Xhekaj is taking Justin Barron’s place and Samuel Montembeault will be in front of the net.

Let me put it simply: all the healthy skaters are playing tonight, as is the #1 goaltender.

Details to follow…