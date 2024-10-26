The Canadiens will be looking for an experienced goaltender, says Dave Morissette

Over the past two days, the Montreal Canadiens have been the talk of the hockey world.

Of course, we’re hearing a lot about the criticism levelled at Martin St-Louis after his crushing 7-2 loss to the New York Rangers, but we’re also hearing rumours about the trade market.

Indeed, Chris Johnston spoke of Christian Dvorak as a player who could move between now and the trade deadline.

However, that’s not the rumor that got the most attention.

Rather, it was Frank Seravalli’s rumor that Kent Hughes was shopping for a right-handed defenseman for his top-4.

Naturally, this rumour caused quite a stir, and was even a topic of discussion yesterday on the “Sortie de Zone” podcast, as to whether this rumour was myth or reality.

Sortie de zone, Season 6 | Episode 11: Martin St-Louis’ first storm https://t.co/NKdvsE68JR – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 26, 2024

Among those around the podcast table was Dave Morisette, who was the guest for this 11ᵉ episode of Sortie de Zone season 6.

The former NHL tough guy and current host of the NHL post-game Saturday nights on TVA Sports, actually gave his opinion on the rumor.

And according to him, well, it’s not a defenseman that Kent Hughes will be going after, but rather a goaltender.

Indeed, Morisette believes that the Habs will be looking for an experienced goaltender to back up Samuel Montembeault, and thus fill in the defensive gaps.

Obviously, this isn’t a rumor (at least for now), it’s a prediction by Dave Morisette, who believes it could help the Habs, especially considering Cayden Primeau’s difficulties, even though he did well against the New York Islanders.

“Primeau’s not working right now. Am I the only one who gets nervous every time Primeau gets a pitch? Are you nervous?” – Dave Morisette

In short, this has the merit of being clear, and I honestly understand Dave Morisette’s idea, and I agree that it could help the team, but I simply don’t believe in this acquisition of an experienced goaltender.

Kent Hughes just got rid of an experienced goalie in Jake Allen less than a year ago to make room for Cayden Primeau.

I don’t think that after only two games this season with Primeau, the Habs are ready to throw in the towel and go for backup.

Of course, if the Habs were going to look for a goalie, it wouldn’t be right away.

But come January/February, when the Habs will already be systematically eliminated from the playoffs, what would be the point of getting an experienced goalie?

In short, I understand Dave Morisette’s prediction, but I simply don’t believe it, at least not this season.

