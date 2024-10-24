ESPN doesn’t seem to understand that David Reinbacher is seriously injured

David Reinbacher is injured. And it’s serious.

You’re going to tell me I didn’t need to say that since you know it. But obviously, not everyone does, since ESPN missed it.

How? By ranking NHL prospects(text link available here) who don’t play on the Bettman circuit.

It would be easy to stop at Ivan Demidov, who was ranked first (and rightly so) in the rankings. But as you read through the whole thing, you can see that something isn’t quite right when it comes to David Reinbacher.

What do I mean by that?

I have no problem with the Austrian being ranked 27th. But reading the text, it’s clear that the network didn’t take too much account of the seriousness of his knee injury.

Here’s what it says.

If he can take a step forward in his development this year, he could see NHL minutes, but it’s more reasonable to see him become a full-time NHL player next season.

Clearly, ESPN didn’t take the time to consider the severity of his injury. After all, Reinbacher will miss five to six months of activity and is unlikely to play much this season.

If he does play, it will probably be here and there in Laval in March/April. I don’t see the Habs playing him this year in Montreal. I’d be surprised if Reinbacher is strong enough in April to play at the Bell Centre.

Above all, don’t forget that coming back from a knee injury takes a long time.

In addition to the five to six months Reinbacher will need to be ready to play, we’ll need to add another calendar year for him to feel fully confident on the ice. #WatchKirbyDach

Denis Gauthier told @TonyMarinaro that it took him 18 months to feel like himself again on the ice after knee surgery. We’ll have to be patient with Kirby Dach (and David Reinbacher). And Patrik Laine, even though he didn’t have surgery. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 18, 2024

The Habs already didn’t want to bring him to the NHL right now and the plan was said to be to leave him down a year. Why, without playing, does he have a “reasonable” chance of playing full-time in the NHL as early as 2025-2026?

We mustn’t overlook the importance of his injury and the fact that a defenseman takes time to develop. And unlike Dach, he’s not already established in the NHL.

In my opinion, even if he will (maybe…) find ways to develop from the press gallery, Reinbacher won’t make any great strides in the next 18 months. And by 2025-2026, he should be in Laval.

It’s more in 2026 that I’m expecting him, personally. Wouldn’t you?

Overtime

– Bench bickering with his coach: a storm in a teapot, according to Brad Marchand.

When about the interaction with Montgomery, Brad Marchand says people are too sensitive and that they would’ve had a greater problem with if he didn’t go at him the way he did for that turnover. “Disappointing” that it became thing on social media. – Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 24, 2024

– I like it.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF IS GOING TO BE ELECTRIC Can’t wait for February pic.twitter.com/b1RUyZiB0W – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2024

– He’s a beautiful player.

Landon DuPont grabbed 3 helpers last night – his second 3 point game in the last two weeks. He’s up to 16 points in 11 games – 9th most in the WHL HE’S A 15-YEAR-OLD DEFENSEMAN! – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 24, 2024

– One to watch.

Laurent Courtois, Gabriel Gervais and a number of players will meet the media tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at the Nutrilait Centre. The club will also present the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy (MVP), the Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy (player who showed the most Grinta). – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 24, 2024

– Interesting.

That’s what commissioner Rob Manfred says. https://t.co/TZczqPSJ4p – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 24, 2024

This content was created with the help of AI.