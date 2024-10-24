Skip to content
ESPN doesn’t seem to understand that David Reinbacher is seriously injured

 Auteur: David Miller
Credit: Getty Images

David Reinbacher is injured. And it’s serious.

You’re going to tell me I didn’t need to say that since you know it. But obviously, not everyone does, since ESPN missed it.

How? By ranking NHL prospects(text link available here) who don’t play on the Bettman circuit.

It would be easy to stop at Ivan Demidov, who was ranked first (and rightly so) in the rankings. But as you read through the whole thing, you can see that something isn’t quite right when it comes to David Reinbacher.

What do I mean by that?

I have no problem with the Austrian being ranked 27th. But reading the text, it’s clear that the network didn’t take too much account of the seriousness of his knee injury.

Here’s what it says.

If he can take a step forward in his development this year, he could see NHL minutes, but it’s more reasonable to see him become a full-time NHL player next season.

Clearly, ESPN didn’t take the time to consider the severity of his injury. After all, Reinbacher will miss five to six months of activity and is unlikely to play much this season.

If he does play, it will probably be here and there in Laval in March/April. I don’t see the Habs playing him this year in Montreal. I’d be surprised if Reinbacher is strong enough in April to play at the Bell Centre.

Above all, don’t forget that coming back from a knee injury takes a long time.

In addition to the five to six months Reinbacher will need to be ready to play, we’ll need to add another calendar year for him to feel fully confident on the ice. #WatchKirbyDach

The Habs already didn’t want to bring him to the NHL right now and the plan was said to be to leave him down a year. Why, without playing, does he have a “reasonable” chance of playing full-time in the NHL as early as 2025-2026?

We mustn’t overlook the importance of his injury and the fact that a defenseman takes time to develop. And unlike Dach, he’s not already established in the NHL.

In my opinion, even if he will (maybe…) find ways to develop from the press gallery, Reinbacher won’t make any great strides in the next 18 months. And by 2025-2026, he should be in Laval.

It’s more in 2026 that I’m expecting him, personally. Wouldn’t you?


This content was created with the help of AI.

