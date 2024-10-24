Canadiens: over $35 million missing from training yesterday

Yesterday, at the Canadiens’ training session, there were only 15 skaters. This means that six of the 21 skaters on the 23-player roster are currently in bad shape.
That’s a lot of guys not at 100%.
If we add Patrik Laine, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Carey Price (who’s under contract and can’t play… so he counts), it’s starting to make for a pretty full list of players in bad shape in Montreal.
And in fact, it’s a bit like Groundhog Day. After all, in recent years, the Canadiens have been among the most injured teams. From 2022 to 2024, the Habs were even historically injured.
If you look at yesterday’s training session (today’s is a vacation, so you can’t rely on it), where only 17 players (including the two goalkeepers) were present, you can see that several million dollars were in the infirmary.
Isn’t that intense? And it kept a lot of guys from skating yesterday after a horrible game against the Rangers.
So, on a payroll of $88 million, the Canadiens had close to $36 million (over 40%) in the infirmary for yesterday’s practice. And let’s not forget that Slaf and Guhle are still on their rookie contracts…
It’s crazy to realize that we’re 75 games away from the end of the season and that already, it’s an issue for the Flanelle, who haven’t played many quality games this season. We’re already at the stage of putting together an injury list…
Laine – Dvorak – Slafkovsky
Harvey-Pinard – Armia
Matheson – Guhle
Barron – Reinbacher
I added David Reinbacher (who’s in the club’s entourage) just to make a top-4, even though I know he wouldn’t have made the NHL. As long as we’re having fun, we’ll have it all the way.
Will the Habs need to call up a guy from Laval to play? We can also wonder if the Habs want to call one back to stir the pot… but that’s another debate.
Apart from Saturday the 26th, when the Rocket will be in Utica, the Habs’ club-school will be in town until November 7th. I’m just saying…
Overtime
