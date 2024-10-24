Christian Dvorak: a player to watch between now and the trade deadline, according to Chris Johnston

When you think of an important cog in a team, Christian Dvorak’s name is far from the first to spring to mind. But some teams may soon be interested in acquiring him.

On Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic put together a list of players to keep an eye on between now and the trade deadline. The crop isn’t that impressive this season, which explains why Dvorak is on it.

The craziest thing about it is that Dvorak finds himself in sixth place in this ranking. He’s a fourth (or sometimes third) center on a hard-charging team like the Canadiens!

It’s supply and demand!

As Johnston explains, there are many more teams asking for center players than there are center players available.

Earlier Thursday, The Score reported that Barry Trotz and the Predators are looking for a center, but there just aren’t any on the market right now.

Trotz working to add center: ‘No one’s trading anybody right now ‘ https://t.co/ClqnPPKNv8 – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) October 24, 2024

It’s by taking advantage of situations like these that Kent Hughes could get the most out of a player like Dvorak. In any case, if he isn’t traded before the trade deadline, I doubt Montreal will offer him a contract extension.

On the other hand, even though centers will be in demand, Dvorak will have to step up a little if the Canadiens are to get anything out of him other than a long shot. After seven games, he has just one point.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have to wait until the trade deadline to see him move either. As I mentioned above, Trotz is already looking for a center.

Overtime

And earlier this week, Don Waddell stated that the market could open up much more quickly this season.So stay tuned. The Canadiens could take advantage of the high demand for center players.

– Now that’s crazy!