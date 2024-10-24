Christian Dvorak: a player to watch between now and the trade deadline, according to Chris Johnston

Christian Dvorak: a player to watch between now and the trade deadline, according to Chris JohnstonAuteur: Andrew Taylor
When you think of an important cog in a team, Christian Dvorak’s name is far from the first to spring to mind. But some teams may soon be interested in acquiring him.
On Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic put together a list of players to keep an eye on between now and the trade deadline. The crop isn’t that impressive this season, which explains why Dvorak is on it.
The craziest thing about it is that Dvorak finds himself in sixth place in this ranking. He’s a fourth (or sometimes third) center on a hard-charging team like the Canadiens!
It’s supply and demand!
Earlier Thursday, The Score reported that Barry Trotz and the Predators are looking for a center, but there just aren’t any on the market right now.
It’s by taking advantage of situations like these that Kent Hughes could get the most out of a player like Dvorak. In any case, if he isn’t traded before the trade deadline, I doubt Montreal will offer him a contract extension.
Perhaps we shouldn’t have to wait until the trade deadline to see him move either. As I mentioned above, Trotz is already looking for a center.
