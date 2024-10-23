Skip to content
Martin St-Louis: the honeymoon with fans is over

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
For years, the Canadiens have tried to limit the public’s expectations of the new administration. And it worked.

Why do I say it worked? Because for years, fans bought into the plan. And for the most part, there was little criticism of a club rebuilding in Montreal.

Jeff Gorton’s famous “P-word” caused a stir, but nothing more.

But this year, the club had to raise expectations. For players and fans alike, the club had to show that the organization was not at the same level as before.

And that’s when the phrase #InTheMix became popular.

The problem? Right now, the Canadiens don’t exactly seem to be #InTheMix in the playoffs. And that’s got Tony Marinaro thinking, “What kind of mix are we talking about?

He even took the liberty of using the F-word on last night’s Sick Podcast. That’s never happened before.

Obviously, the pressure is on Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, but it’s also (mostly?) on Martin St-Louis. We saw some criticism at training camp, and over the past few days, it’s been coming back.

His famous man-to-man defensive style is not going down well at all.

It’s only natural that a coach who’s been around for two-and-a-half years should be increasingly criticized, but it’s clear that the honeymoon between Martin St-Louis and the fans is over.

At this point, the club needs to deliver better results and be competitive in games.

(Credit: NHL.com)

I know, I know: it’s early to get out the standings. But the Canadiens only have two wins, which just goes to show that “the club only has to win one more game every three weeks than it did last year to make the playoffs” isn’t a magic formula.

If the Habs continue in the same vein, it’ll be the lot- okay, for that, it’s early.

(Credit: Tankathon)

Two wins in seven games isn’t enough. And here’s the problem: those who said the Habs weren’t going to lose as many one-point games as they did last year haven’t taken for granted that, for the past 10 days, the Habs have been losing by three goals or more.

There’s a storm brewing right now, as the club is no better than it was last year. The lack of forward depth is glaringly obvious, and the spotlight is on management.

Gorton, Hughes and St-Louis are experiencing their first real moment of fan discontent. The club isn’t living up to expectations right now, and there’s a lot of grumbling.

It’s not too late to correct some of the shortcomings… but clearly, the Habs are not a good team. Not yet, anyway.


Overtime

– Ahh, dear Tony. Don’t let the pressure get to you!

– Interesting.

– Jacob Trouba won’t be overly punished. As expected.

– Good question.

– Of note.

This content was created with the help of AI.

