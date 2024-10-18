Skip to content
News

When it all goes wrong: Juraj Slafkovsky quits training

 Auteur: David Miller
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

A look back at the Canadiens’ final hours.

Last night, Mike Matheson didn’t finish the game. He didn’t show up for practice this morning, and we’re not sure what to expect next. We’ll see what the coach says.

With Matheson and Kaiden Guhle (day-to-day) injured, the Canadiens have recalled Logan Mailloux. We can expect to see him play tomorrow, but nothing is confirmed.

But it gets worse. Juraj Slafkovsky, who was present at the club’s training session, left practice. It happened after he took a shot and his left shoulder was visibly sore. He was trying to get rid of the pain.

The RDS cameras captured the scene.

When things are going well…

So that’s three impact players who’ve had their bodies play tricks on them in the last 15 hours. Not exactly what you want at the start of the season like this.

Details to come…

