Kirby Dach must be better

How has the Canadiens’ season started so far? Let me put it very simply.

The Habs have looked good against the Leafs (1-0) and the Ottawa Senators (4-1)… Thanks mainly to Samuel Montembeault.

But against Boston (6-4), Pittsburgh (6-3) and Los Angeles (4-1), the club failed to deliver. Worse still, the effort wasn’t there, the Habs were terrible in their own zone and, overall, there wasn’t much to take away from these three games.

That’s three games out of five where the Habs haven’t performed well, and that’s a problem.

The management and players believe in their chances of being in the playoff race at the end of the season, but that’s never going to happen if the guys don’t give it their all on the ice.

Darren Dreger was right this morning when he said on the radio (TSN 690) that it’s normal to expect more from this team.

Darren Dreger: It’s Fair To Expect More From Habs https://t.co/d08chnZtgA – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 18, 2024

Cole Caufield is off to a good start, but he’s probably the only forward in the top-6 who’s performing up to expectations.

Suzuki and Slaf lack cohesion, Newhook isn’t able to score, Armia does things the right way without necessarily standing out… Which brings me to Kirby Dach’s (disappointing) performance.

Basically, we knew it was going to be tough for him at the start of the season because he’s coming back from a major injury.

That said, Dach picked up an assist in the very first game of the campaign and has been radio silent ever since.

He’s posted a -7 differential in his last four games (-3 last night), and the Canadiens need him if they’re going to be in the mix all the way.

He’s got to find a way to give more, because he’s got a big role to play in the middle of the second line.

On the other hand, we may have to wait a little longer to see him get back into the game , because at the moment, it looks like he’s playing to avoid injury.

Denis Gauthier, who suffered a similar injury when he played in the NHL, told Tony Marinaro this morning (BPM Sports) that it took him 18 months before he was 100% comfortable on the ice.

It’s been 12 months since Dach underwent surgery…

Denis Gauthier told @TonyMarinaro that it took him 18 months to feel like himself again on the ice after knee surgery. We’ll have to be patient with Kirby Dach (and David Reinbacher). And Patrik Laine, even though he didn’t have surgery. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 18, 2024

Juraj Slafkovsky left practice this morning with an apparent shoulder injury and is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Islanders.

So, if Slaf has to miss the game for health reasons, there are some guys who will have to step up. And Dach absolutely has to be one of them.

His situation is understandable, but it shouldn’t become an excuse for his poor performance either. That’s the difference…

Overtime

Marc-Andre Fleury dressed up as McLovin for the Wild's Halloween party. : vlaroseefleury/IG pic.twitter.com/kusN8s1u79 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2024

