Habs difficulties: Tony Marinaro calls in a cemetery

Habs difficulties: Tony Marinaro calls in a cemeteryAuteur: Jennifer Davis
Last night, the Canadiens didn’t play well, and this morning, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle are on a day-to-day basis.
Unlike the other two, Guhle won’t be making the trip to New York. And I have a feeling that defensively, against the Islanders, it will be Hutson, Savard, Barron, Struble, Mailloux and Matheson/Xhekaj, depending on the veteran’s state of health.
Yes, we’re already there.
The training-camp rose-colored glasses have gone by the wayside pretty quickly, and yesterday’s game had a devastating effect on the morale of those who follow the Canadiens.
Tony’s morning suite #funny #radio #canadiens pic.twitter.com/Bcg556LpJx
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 18, 2024
The excerpt published by BPM Sports, which made a big splash by getting Marinaro to host from 10am to noon, doesn’t totally do justice to the whole sequence, which lasts over ten minutes.
It’s definitely worth checking out on YouTube, for example. Especially if you want to hear him sing…
It’s also worth noting that Marinaro, at the start of the show, decided to call his mother (who doesn’t watch hockey) to ask her if Jayden Struble should play. The conversation took place in Italian, and the host’s mother said that yes, he should have played.
It didn’t take much to make Marinaro cringe, you’ll understand.
“Even my mother would have had Struble play yesterday!”
Are you as frustrated as @TonyMarinaro with yesterday’s defeat? #ch #habs #canadiens pic.twitter.com/X1oVHpXLvW
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 18, 2024
I wonder how Tony will reinvent himself to criticize the Habs if he comes out this strong right from game #5 of the season. What will it be in January? February? March? I’m still waiting to see.
Overtime
– Absolutely.
Marc-Olivier Cook has been posting some solid Habs content from their practices this season, give him a follow folks @Cook_Marco https://t.co/CfjbEMggnE
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2024
– Bill Daly: the best Russian players are coming to the NHL.[RG]
– He talks too much.
Sometimes it’s better to stay in the shadows. https://t.co/8YpvWYswsq
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 18, 2024
– Sheriff needs to be more engaged.
“I think I just gotta be more engaged, I think I’ve been getting in my own head a little bit, worrying about the things I can’t control. I think I just gotta let that go & play. Obviously it’s caused me to make some mistakes that I usually wouldn’t & I’m hurting the team a little… pic.twitter.com/nb7eowEVWE
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2024
– Obviously…
Rocket opening game | Pascal Vincent makes no secret of his impatience https://t.co/du9ngr35El
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 18, 2024