Habs difficulties: Tony Marinaro calls in a cemetery

Last night, the Canadiens didn’t play well, and this morning, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle are on a day-to-day basis.

Unlike the other two, Guhle won’t be making the trip to New York. And I have a feeling that defensively, against the Islanders, it will be Hutson, Savard, Barron, Struble, Mailloux and Matheson/Xhekaj, depending on the veteran’s state of health.

Yes, we’re already there.

The training-camp rose-colored glasses have gone by the wayside pretty quickly, and yesterday’s game had a devastating effect on the morale of those who follow the Canadiens.

And who better to explain it than Tony Marinaro?Basically, the BPM Sports host decided to call into a funeral home on his show Le Forum. He said that the Habs were turning up the heat and that today was their last day on earth.So he wanted to be ready, and on air, he made his funeral pre-arrangements. Good stuff!

The excerpt published by BPM Sports, which made a big splash by getting Marinaro to host from 10am to noon, doesn’t totally do justice to the whole sequence, which lasts over ten minutes.

It’s definitely worth checking out on YouTube, for example. Especially if you want to hear him sing…

It’s also worth noting that Marinaro, at the start of the show, decided to call his mother (who doesn’t watch hockey) to ask her if Jayden Struble should play. The conversation took place in Italian, and the host’s mother said that yes, he should have played.

It didn’t take much to make Marinaro cringe, you’ll understand.

I wonder how Tony will reinvent himself to criticize the Habs if he comes out this strong right from game #5 of the season. What will it be in January? February? March? I’m still waiting to see.

Unless the Habs are #InTheMix in the next

Bill Daly: the best Russian players are coming to the NHL.

Sometimes it's better to stay in the shadows.

"I think I just gotta be more engaged, I think I've been getting in my own head a little bit, worrying about the things I can't control. I think I just gotta let that go & play. Obviously it's caused me to make some mistakes that I usually wouldn't & I'm hurting the team a little…

