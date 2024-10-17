To think that Kaiden Guhle does all this… while playing on the right!

For the past four games, Kaiden Guhle has been the Canadiens’ best defenseman.

I know, I know: it’s a small sample. But I can’t magically invent 16 more games and say we’re 1/4 of the way through the season. So let’s talk about what we can.

Guhle isn’t the most flamboyant defenseman on the ice, but he’s clearly in form right now.

While the third defense pairing is unstable (which isn’t abnormal, given the guys who play there) and the veterans are having a tough time at times, Guhle is a strength for the club.

By the way, speaking of veterans, I don’t know where the idea of leaving David Savard out because he hasn’t had a good start to the season came from, but it’s not going to happen any time soon. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll play. He may have to play less, but he’ll play.

Guhle produces at a similar offensive pace to Lane Hutson (four points in four games), but Guhle doesn’t put himself at risk. That’s nothing against Hutson, who’s learning to play in the NHL and is dynamic: it’s mostly to praise Guhle that I say that.

But what’s more, Guhle (who scored) does it without playing on the powerplay. He does it by playing over 21 minutes a game against opposing big threes. And he does it playing on the right, so not on his natural side.

Kaiden Guhle has 4 points in 4 games to start the Habs season (1 goal & 3 assists) while averaging 21.24 mins per game with only 50 seconds of PP time so far. pic.twitter.com/vlr5lIyPoW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 15, 2024

Guhle has never been recognized as an offensive defenseman in the NHL, but his resurgence this season has been excellent. He’s been on the ice for the majority of the Habs’ five-on-five goals, and his +6 differential, as highlighted by Vincent Duquette, speaks volumes.

Even without a full training camp, it’s clear he’s moved on to the next level.

He’s currently the Canadiens’ best defenseman, and next year, when his six-year, $5.55-million-a-year contract kicks in, he’ll be paid like one. His production is important… and I’m repeating myself, but he does it by playing on the right, where depth is thin in the long term.

Regardless of his playing partner (Mike Matheson or Lane Hutson), Guhle is capable of juggling the importance of playing defensively and offensively at the same time.And speaking of the wolf: in the long term, Hutson and Guhle could be a pair?

For the moment, Guhle is healthy. Let’s hope the Habs keep it that way, because if they do, he’ll continue to go from strength to strength over the next few years. And when that happens, who knows what his ceiling will be?

