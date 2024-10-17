Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov on the third line for his match of the day

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Ivan Demidov on the third line for his match of the day
Credit: Getty Images

Ivan Demidov’s playing time is under the microscope. Much to the delight of his coach in Russia.

Every time the SKA play a game, Demidov’s assigned chair is scrutinized. It’s either on the third line, the fourth line or the 13th forward’s chair.

But today, the scenario is “optimal”: he’ll be on the third line. SKA takes on CSKA at 12:30 p.m. Quebec time.

Obviously, when you see that the Habs prospect will be playing on the third line with Evgeny Kuznetsov, it’s good news. At least, it’s good news on paper.

After all, he can be benched quickly if he makes a mistake… but he doesn’t start out too far down the road.

In his last game, Demidov was able to score a goal. He started the match on the top-9 and found the back of the net in the first period.

It was the kind of goal that felt good for a guy who had eaten his black bread with little playing time in previous games.

Let’s remember that every day, Demidov has to find a way to earn his coach’s trust. It’s not easy because the player refuses to sign another contract with SKA, so he’s being punished for it.

But if he continues to score, Demidov will force his coach’s hand. Whether he does so today remains to be seen.


