Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Kirby Dach skated this morning

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Kirby Dach skated this morning
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

This morning, before the day’s training session, we saw Rafaël Harvey-Pinard skating.

Obviously, he did it solo, and he didn’t exactly skate for many minutes or at high intensity. But as far as we know, it’s a first for him since his operation.

It’s still many weeks before he’s back in the game, but he’s clearly heading in the right direction.

Then, in direct training, there were several issues to watch out for. One of them concerned Kirby Dach, who missed Wednesday’s practice for treatment.

Martin St-Louis’ comments yesterday that he didn’t know if Dach would be available for the game against the Kings added another layer of concern to the situation.

Even though Jeff Gorton tried to reassure people in the afternoon.

On the heels of the day’s training session, a few hours before the game against the Kings, Kirby Dach was present at training. This was very good news for the Habs.

Defensively, Jayden Struble (who is healthy) practiced with Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron, but the American looked overmatched. The “usual” early duos were seen: Hutson with Savard and Matheson with Guhle.

Offensively, Michael Pezzetta was too much.

Details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content