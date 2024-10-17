The Canadiens return to Québec City in September

The Kings’ two preparatory games in Quebec City were the talk of the town. Not because the Habs weren’t there, but because the provincial government had paid a hefty sum to bring the NHL to Quebec City.

According to François Gagnon, the NHL will be back in the nation’s capital next year, and this time there will be no subsidy.

In fact, the Canadiens will play a preparatory game at the end of September (we still don’t know the official date) against the Ottawa Senators. Gagnon said during the first intermission of the Canadiens-Kings game that Ottawa will be the home team. This will be the Habs’ 12th preparatory game in Quebec City.

Montreal will therefore play four preparatory games at the Bell Centre, one in Quebec City and two others as visitors. Unless the preparatory schedule is shortened between now and then, of course.

During a visit to Montreal on Monday, Gary Bettman stated that the Nordiques’ return is not for tomorrow, but seeing NHL hockey in the city is a good start, even though my colleague Max Truman(Stanley25) stated that PKP never made an official offer to bring back the Nordiques a few years ago.

According to RDS informant François Gagnon, Geoff Molson and the organization would even be willing to sacrifice a regular-season game to play in Quebec City. Nothing is official yet, but it’s in the works.

Remember that Molson (and Michael Andlauer recently) have publicly confirmed that they want the Nordiques back. While some may point to a certain hypocrisy, actions speak louder than words, and the fact that the Habs owner would spit on profit (a home game can bring in close to half a million) is a pretty telling action.

Regular-season games in Quebec City would allow people in Quebec City and the surrounding regions to see meaningful professional hockey. I have nothing against the Kings’ preparatory games, but they are preparation games.

In short, as I said, many questions remain unanswered, but imagine Patrick Roy returning to the Centre Vidéotron against the Canadiens. It would be fantastic!

