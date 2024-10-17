Habs unable to score more than one goal against Kings defense

Los Angeles had allowed 14 goals in their previous two games…
The lineups of both teams. The Matheson-Barron duo tested against the Kings’ starting 1st line pic.twitter.com/kKr8eMHsBy
Justin Barron stuns the Kings defense and completes with the turnstile!
Mikey Anderson (1) beats Sam Montembeault short side from the point.
Vladislav Gavrikov (1)
Adrian Kempe (3)#GoKingsGo #GoHabsGo #MTLvsLAK pic.twitter.com/ZBbnQPoOC9
Decidedly, it’s shots from the blue line that can foil Montembeault.
Alex Laferriere (3) deflects the puck in the slot and gives the Kings their first lead.
Jordan Spence (2)
Alex Turcotte (2)#GoKingsGo #GoHabsGo #MTLvsLAK pic.twitter.com/8iX4ZU5NmL
Note that Mike Matheson didn’t play at all in the second period.
Defenseman Mike Matheson will not return for tonight’s game (upper body).
Montembeault keeps his team in the game with a big penalty shot save.#GoHAbsGo pic.twitter.com/CNL9Gzsu9R
Montreal was unable to score more than one goal against a banged-up defense…
Martin St-Louis’ team returns to action on Saturday against Patrick Roy’s Islanders in New York.
Extended
– An 800th game for David Savard.
David Savard aka Papa Savvy is in the building for his 800th career NHL game pic.twitter.com/G30NyZ7Ut1
– And a 100th for Arber Xhekaj.
This is Arber Xhekaj’s 100th game, which is incredible when you consider he went undrafted, and then jumped directly from the OHL into a starting roster in the NHL.
Xhekaj is the only NHL defenseman to ever manage that feat #GoHabsGo
– What a play!
Some nifty mittens from Dach to set up Newhook. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WLZovK6AlR
– Poor goalies…
The Habs defense this season… pic.twitter.com/4jv37tI6aW
– He’s been excellent.
Jake Evans has been one of best players for #Habs so far this season – especially on the PK.
