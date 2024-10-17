Habs unable to score more than one goal against Kings defense

After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canadiens were back in action against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles had allowed 14 goals in their previous two games…

The lineups of both teams. The Matheson-Barron duo tested against the Kings’ starting 1st line pic.twitter.com/kKr8eMHsBy – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 17, 2024

Justin Barron stuns the Kings defense and completes with the turnstile! : RDS pic.twitter.com/Byw4V5KaHv – RDS (@RDSca) October 17, 2024

Mikey Anderson (1) beats Sam Montembeault short side from the point. Assists:

Vladislav Gavrikov (1)

Adrian Kempe (3)#GoKingsGo #GoHabsGo #MTLvsLAK pic.twitter.com/ZBbnQPoOC9 – LA Royalty (@LARoyalty1967) October 17, 2024

Here are the line-ups:In the first period, the Kings came out strong, but it was Montreal, for the fourth time in five games, who scored the first goal.With the help of Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, Justin Barron mistook himself for Cale Makar and found the back of the net for the first time this season.Montreal appeared to be heading to the locker room ahead, but late in the period, the visitors created a tie.Mikey Anderson scored with a slap shot from the blue line.

Decidedly, it’s shots from the blue line that can foil Montembeault.

Alex Laferriere (3) deflects the puck in the slot and gives the Kings their first lead. Assists:

Jordan Spence (2)

Alex Turcotte (2)#GoKingsGo #GoHabsGo #MTLvsLAK pic.twitter.com/8iX4ZU5NmL – LA Royalty (@LARoyalty1967) October 18, 2024

Early in the second period, he was beaten again by a shot from distance.

Note that Mike Matheson didn’t play at all in the second period.

Defenseman Mike Matheson will not return for tonight’s game (upper body). Defenseman Mike Matheson will not return to play in tonight’s game (upper body). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2024

Montembeault keeps his team in the game with a big penalty shot save.#GoHAbsGo pic.twitter.com/CNL9Gzsu9R – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 18, 2024

The Habs confirmed at the second intermission that their game was over. Lane Hutson played a lot. He finished the game with 30:05 of playing time and also got a taste of the first wave of the powerplay.In the third period, Kevin Fiala was awarded a penalty shot.And just like in the first period, Monty saved his shot.

Montreal was unable to score more than one goal against a banged-up defense…

Final score: 4-1 Kings, who added two goals, including one in an empty net late in the game.

Martin St-Louis’ team returns to action on Saturday against Patrick Roy’s Islanders in New York.

Extended

– An 800th game for David Savard.

David Savard aka Papa Savvy is in the building for his 800th career NHL game pic.twitter.com/G30NyZ7Ut1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 17, 2024

– And a 100th for Arber Xhekaj.

This is Arber Xhekaj’s 100th game, which is incredible when you consider he went undrafted, and then jumped directly from the OHL into a starting roster in the NHL. Xhekaj is the only NHL defenseman to ever manage that feat #GoHabsGo – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2024

– What a play!

Some nifty mittens from Dach to set up Newhook. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WLZovK6AlR – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 18, 2024

– Poor goalies…

– He’s been excellent.