Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Habs unable to score more than one goal against Kings defense

 Auteur: David Miller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Habs unable to score more than one goal against Kings defense
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canadiens were back in action against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles had allowed 14 goals in their previous two games…

Here are the line-ups:

In the first period, the Kings came out strong, but it was Montreal, for the fourth time in five games, who scored the first goal.

With the help of Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, Justin Barron mistook himself for Cale Makar and found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Montreal appeared to be heading to the locker room ahead, but late in the period, the visitors created a tie.

Mikey Anderson scored with a slap shot from the blue line.

Decidedly, it’s shots from the blue line that can foil Montembeault.

Early in the second period, he was beaten again by a shot from distance.

Note that Mike Matheson didn’t play at all in the second period.

The Habs confirmed at the second intermission that their game was over. Lane Hutson played a lot. He finished the game with 30:05 of playing time and also got a taste of the first wave of the powerplay.

In the third period, Kevin Fiala was awarded a penalty shot.

And just like in the first period, Monty saved his shot.

Montreal was unable to score more than one goal against a banged-up defense…

Final score: 4-1 Kings, who added two goals, including one in an empty net late in the game.

Martin St-Louis’ team returns to action on Saturday against Patrick Roy’s Islanders in New York.


Extended

– An 800th game for David Savard.

– And a 100th for Arber Xhekaj.

– What a play!

– Poor goalies…

– He’s been excellent.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content