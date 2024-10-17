14 goals in two games: the Kings arrive in Montreal at just the right time

The Los Angeles Kings spent part of their training camp in Quebec City and Charlevoix because they can’t play at home right now. #Renovations

Since then, the club has been playing a lot in the East. As long as we’ve made the trip, we might as well take advantage of it to play some games away from home. It’ll be done by the end of the year.

The season started well for L.A. A 3-1 win in Buffalo and a 2-1 overtime loss in Boston gave the club three points out of a possible four.But in the last two games, things have gone from bad to worse.

Since the club’s return to Canada, there have been a lot of goals scored against the California outfit. Jim Hiller’s team lost 8-7 (in overtime) to the Senators on Monday.

And yesterday? A 6-2 loss to Toronto.

What this means is that the Kings have allowed 14 goals so far this week… and arrived in Montreal yesterday night. Not much of a trip, but still.

The LA Kings, who lost 8-7 to the Sens on Monday & 6-2 to the Leafs tonight, will be in town to face the Habs tomorrow night. https://t.co/b3YKalR7ST – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 17, 2024

I’m not saying it’ll be an easy game for the Canadiens. After all, on paper, the Kings are a better hockey team than the Canadiens are.

But still: facing a club that’s going poorly defensively at the end of a back-to-back is a good time to see the Habs redeem their rough outing against the Penguins in Monday’s game.

Theoretically, Martin St-Louis’ club is rested following a complete bye on Tuesday and after two nights without a game. There will be no excuse for not coming out strong.

The club will train at 10:30 this morning at the Bell Centre. We’ll be watching to see if Kirby Dach trains and if Jayden Struble looks like a guy who’ll be back in the line-up.

Overtime

– Francis Bouillon is 49.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenseman and current player-development coach Francis Bouillon, who turns 49 today #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/yEVsbbBrBd – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 17, 2024

– Elvis needs a break.

Told #CBJ Elvis Merzlikins “needs a rest” and will be given a few days to gather himself. This explains the Jet Greaves recall from AHL Cleveland. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 16, 2024

– Read more.