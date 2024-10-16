Kirby Dach: a doubtful start for tomorrow’s game

During today’s media availability, Martin St-Louis had a few interesting things to say. The two I remember most?

Firstly, when asked about Kirby Dach, who was absent from today’s practice for treatment, the driver was unable to say whether he would be able to play tomorrow.

Add to that the uncertainty of a journalist from The Fourth Period on the subject, and let’s just say there’s cause for concern for the Flanelle center.

Reporter: “Is there any concern that Kirby Dach won’t be able to play after taking a treatment day (today)?” Coach Marty St. Louis: “I don’t know…” pic.twitter.com/RuAGRDDT9V – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 16, 2024

Hearing #GoHabsGo Kirby Dach is questionable for tomorrows game. – David (@DcalabrettaTFP) October 16, 2024

Is he still feeling the effects of his serious knee injury? Is he injured elsewhere? Does he just need a little rest? It’s hard to say at the moment, really.

We’ll know more tomorrow, before the game against the Kings.

But it’s clear that the uncertainty right now isn’t pleasant. Dach is a guy who comes with a history of injuries, and knowing he’s not 100% is not reassuring for the club.

I wonder who will play on the top-6 if Dach can’t be there. It could be a winger, since Alex Newhook can play center.

The second thing we’ve learned is that Jayden Struble has been given the green light to start playing again. He is therefore eligible to return to action as early as tomorrow night’s game.

We don’t know if it’ll happen, but I have a feeling he’ll play.

Arber Xhekaj needs to watch his back pic.twitter.com/f5qCC1BiaK – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 16, 2024

Guys like Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron obviously need to keep an eye on each other. They’re the two leading candidates to skip their turn for the Kings’ visit to Quebec.

There’s no telling who he’d play with. After all, Martin St-Louis wasn’t forthcoming when it came time to open up about the composition of his defensive duos, which have changed a few times during the course of the game since the start of the season.

