Logan Mailloux didn’t start the season on the first Laval powerplay

In recent weeks, the Canadiens have cut several players from their most recent training camp. But the names that have undoubtedly caused the biggest stir are those of Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux.The former was clearly expected to make the club, and the latter had his chances. But in the end, circumstances brought both guys to Laval.

They started the season where they didn’t want to be. But even so, in the first game of the season, the Ontario defenseman gave his all on the ice with a four-point performance.

WOW! Logan Mailloux is back with a SPECTACULAR goal! His 4th point of the game! @RocketLaval | @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/JUOiaGVmR1 – RDS (@RDSca) October 12, 2024

Obviously, the point of sending him to Laval was to give him big playing time, something he wasn’t ready for up top. But did you know that at the start of the season, he wasn’t playing on the first powerplay?

And lo and behold, during the Rocket’s practice today, it was revealed that Mailloux had taken his place on the first powerplay unit. Adam Engstrom, who was on the first wave, moved to the second.

Here’s the composition of the two waves.

A few changes to the @RocketLaval power play units this morning: PP1: Mailloux, Barré-Boulet, Gignac, Beck, Roy PP2: Engstrom, Mesar, Tuch, Davidson, Dauphin – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 16, 2024

During his column on BPM Sports this morning, Anthony Marcotte said he was “pleasantly surprised” to see that Engstrom, who shouldn’t be underestimated this season, had such a chance.

I wonder if Habs management asked for this last week. And if so, was it done to give Engstrom a bonus… or mainly to send a message to Mailloux, who has made no secret of the fact that he wants to start the season in Montreal?

The question arises, but it’s clear that there’s a message there.

But hey. No matter who decided on the units, and no matter what the reasons, Mailloux has to play well to get his chance at the top – and hope the club needs help.

Overtime

