Jakub Dobes praised by Jeff Gorton: no small matter

I love it when a Canadiens executive is asked to name players who impress him.

After all, such a question is revealing – when the answer isn’t generic. After all, it’s nothing against those who aren’t named, but those who are must have done something right.

The full interview with Jeff Gorton https://t.co/cWY6IUM5B1 – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 16, 2024

And yesterday, during his visit to the Antichambre , VP of the Canadiens Jeff Gorton answered that very question in relation to training camp. And the first name he mentioned was Jakub Dobes.

Among the youngsters, Dobes, Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen were named in order. The latter two made the club… but not Dobes, who is outranked by two goalkeepers who can’t go to Laval.

Of course, Samuel Montembeault wouldn’t go to Laval anyway, but you get my point.

To me, it’s not insignificant that Dobes was the first name out of the VP’s mouth a few days after Cayden Primeau’s rough outing in Boston. It wasn’t the response I was expecting, which is why it stuck with me.

But above all, it stuck with me because in recent weeks, colleague Maxime Truman had written an article about the goalie. It was called “Jakub Dobes: at least as promising as Jacob Fowler” and it said that we should keep an eye on him.

I had a chance to talk to some people close to the Habs and the Rocket. According to them, Jakub Dobes is at least as good a prospect in front of the net as Jacob Fowler is right now. – Maxime Truman

Watch out! Jakub Dobes doesn’t get talked about (enough), but he should https://t.co/3aj79hNOjJ – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 23, 2024

The Canadiens’ plan would be to give him a taste of the NHL this season. After that, we’ll see.

Cayden Primeau will become a restricted free agent next summer. I’m not telling you that a year from now, Dobes will be the Canadiens’ #2 goalie.

After all, nobody knows what will happen.

I’m just saying that the Canadiens really like Dobes. He’s a goalie to watch over the next few months.

He’ll have to have a big season in Laval… just like Primeau in Montreal. After all, if the European wants to steal a chair in the short or long term, it won’t happen overnight: it has to be earned.

In my opinion, Gorton’s comments to L’Antichambre are quite significant.

Overtime

– He may have said no to the Habs after the interview. He may have spoken to the Habs with no intention of coming to Montreal. He may have said yes to the interview just so we wouldn’t find out later that he refused to talk to the Habs. He may have gossiped to the Flanelle to hide his game.

By the way, for all the talk about Matvei Michkov not wanting to come to Montreal, let me tell you that Michkov had a fairly full meeting with the Habs before the 2023 draft in Nashville. The young man was very much in demand by the… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 16, 2024

– Of note.

#CFMTL Laurent Courtois seems to have assembled what could be his starting 11 for the mini-game : Martinez

Duke – Clark

Raheem – Piette – Iankov (!!) – JMR

Alvarez – Corbo – Campbell

Sirois (Waterman will be back tomorrow and could replace Corbo or Iankov) – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 16, 2024

– To watch.

Another woman comes forward alleging she was sexually assaulted by a group of major-junior hockey players.

Her story tonight on CTV National News.@CTVNationalNews – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 16, 2024

– Hum…