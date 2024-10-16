Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kirby Dach gets a day’s treatment

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kirby Dach gets a day’s treatment
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach was unable to train with his teammates this morning.

Why not? Because he underwent treatment instead of jumping on the ice with the rest of his teammates. This is what the Canadiens announced via their social networks.

We obviously don’t know what’s going on, but we can assume it’s nothing too serious. It’s not an unusual procedure.

Remember that since the start of the season, it hasn’t been easy for Dach. He’s coming back from an injury and it’s normal that he needs a little more time than the others.

It’s likely that his time off training has something to do with this.

Details to follow…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content