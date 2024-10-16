Kirby Dach gets a day’s treatment

The Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach was unable to train with his teammates this morning.Why not? Because he underwent treatment instead of jumping on the ice with the rest of his teammates. This is what the Canadiens announced via their social networks.

We obviously don’t know what’s going on, but we can assume it’s nothing too serious. It’s not an unusual procedure.

Forward Kirby Dach will not participate in today’s training (treatment day). Forward Kirby Dach will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 16, 2024

Remember that since the start of the season, it hasn’t been easy for Dach. He’s coming back from an injury and it’s normal that he needs a little more time than the others.

It’s likely that his time off training has something to do with this.

Details to follow…