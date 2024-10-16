In terms of statistics, the Habs are one of the NHL’s worst defensive clubs

The Canadiens want to be in the mix this season.

It’s a phrase we’ve been hearing a lot (a lot) since the Habs’ annual golf tournament.

But if the Habs really want to be in the mix, they’ll have to correct their defensive shortcomings. Because if nothing changes…

If nothing changes, the Habs will finish the season at the bottom of the NHL standings.

It’s all well and good to want to score goals… But if you allow more than you score, you’re no further ahead.

That said, the Canadiens’ defense is a problem because it gives the opposition so many goals.

The Habs are the worst club in the league for expected 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes, and it’s not even close.

The chart below, which was posted by the JFresh account on Twitter, is a superb example. When you see that the Sharks and Ducks are clearly better than the Habs in this respect, you can see how difficult it is for Martin St-Louis’ men:

6 of the 7 Canadian teams are top-ten in 5v5 team defence. pic.twitter.com/6ZjVzOz6GA – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 16, 2024

It doesn’t stop there.

In an article by Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal), we read that the Habs are 32nd (out of 32) in the NHL for shots allowed from the slot per game, and the Habs are also one of the worst teams in the league for zone exits (24th).

That said, there are obviously other aspects to the equation.For example?

The Canadiens’ defense is young, with Guhle, Xhekaj, Barron and Hutson (they’ve been playing since the start of the season, along with Matheson and Savard), and the club is still learning things.

Add to that the fact that Savard isn’t off to the best start of his career…

On the other hand, Monty has been smoking in his first two starts of the season (against the Leafs and the Sens)… But in the other two games, against the Penguins (6-3) and the Bruins (6-4), it’s been more difficult for the Canadiens’ goaltenders.

The Habs are still rebuilding, and it’s normal to see the club making mistakes on the ice: it takes time to go from one of the worst defensive teams to one of the best defensive teams in the NHL.

That said, I’m sure we can all agree that the Canadiens need to make better decisions in their own zone, and it has to start somewhere.

Overtime

The coaching staff will have to find solutions, or else defeats will be more frequent than victories this season.

