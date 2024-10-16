“He’s okay”: Jeff Gorton expects Kirby Dach to play tomorrow

When the Canadiens announced earlier today that Kirby Dach would miss training for treatment, many fans had the same reaction.

“No. Not yet…”

After practice, Martin St-Louis spoke to reporters on hand in Brossard and said he didn’t know if Dach would be able to play tomorrow against the Kings. Again, some were worried.

But Jeff Gorton, on TSN 690 , reassured everyone that Kirby Dach is fine.The Habs VP says he expects him to be in uniform tomorrow at the Bell Centre, and said live on the radio that the big center is doing just fine.Dach had a busy summer getting back into shape, which is why he took a short day off.

The Canadiens don’t want to overtax him, which makes sense, after all.

Gorton: We knew Dach would need time https://t.co/mYvcyKBRLo – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 16, 2024

Jeff Gorton and the rest of the Habs management are aware of one thing: Dach is rusty and it’s going to be a while before he’s back to 100%.

But Gorton talked about one aspect of Dach’s game he doesn’t like as much, and I found it interesting: the Canadiens’ VP would like to see #77 improve in the face-off circle.

Dach has won just 18.8% of his face-offs so far this season, and he’s never been great in that area since the start of his career :

All this to say that it’s more fear than harm in Dach’s case and that we could see him play tomorrow if Jeff Gorton’s words are anything to go by.

Good, because Dach shouldn’t have been injured again.

Overtime

That would have been a real shame for the man who has been struggling with injuries since the start of his NHL career.

– That’s for sure.

– It worked, though!

– Love it.

– Good stuff!