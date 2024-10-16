Same fate as Askarov for McGroarty: Penguins send prospects to the AHL

Same fate as Askarov for McGroarty: Penguins send prospects to the AHLAuteur: Emma Wilson
Barry Trotz sent him to San Jose… And the Sharks sent him to the minors after training camp.
The exact same situation is happening again with Rutger McGroarty, and you’ll understand why I say that.
McGroarty was a member of the Jets and told management in Winnipeg that he didn’t want to play in the AHL.
The top-notch prospect played in three of the Penguins’ first four games of the season… And now comes the news that he’s been traded to the Pens’ club-school:
The Penguins have assigned forward Rutger McGroarty to the @WBSPenguins (AHL). pic.twitter.com/rP1YjqNLvS
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 16, 2024
