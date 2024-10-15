Mike Matheson: a free agent departure more likely than a trade

Since arriving in Montreal, Mike Matheson has made his mark as one of the NHL’s good offensive defensemen. He’s not perfect, but he’s capable of putting up points.

His 62 points in 82 games last year were proof enough, and he already has three in four games this season.With the Habs rebuilding, the idea of trading him when his value is at its peak has run its course. That said, the squad is so young that trading Matheson would be too big a risk in the short term.

Ideally, youngsters like Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle will take his place eventually… but that day hasn’t arrived yet.

And from the perspective that the Canadiens want to be #InTheMix and start winning games, trading Matheson doesn’t really make sense. Mathias Brunet discussed all this with Martin Lemay on BPM Sports today… and both came to the following conclusion:

You’re better off going through with it [Mike Matheson’s contract] and getting nothing in return. – Martin Lemay That’s probably what’s going to happen. – Mathias Brunet

Right now, it’s true that Matheson’s trade value is probably at its peak (or, at least, approaching it). Quality offensive defensemen at $4.875 million for two years are worth their weight in gold.

That said, there’s the trade value… but there’s also the value the guy holds on his current team. Colleague Tony Patoine uses the term “use value” to talk about all this.

Right now in Montreal, there isn’t really a defenseman who can fill Matheson’s role. Ideally, the club’s youngsters will get there eventually, but asking Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle to do all that right now is unrealistic.

It’s hard enough with Matheson, imagine it without him. Because even if he’s not perfect, he’s clearly the best defender on this team right now. There’s a lot of talk about Hutson, but Matheson also manages to create things offensively.

There’s a world in which Matheson’s usage value takes a hit over the next few months should the youngsters progress at a blistering pace. That said, with the Habs now looking to compete, it’s going to take veterans… and Matheson is the kind of guy who can help the club win games.

Yes, Kent Hughes could probably fetch a very attractive price for the 30-year-old defenseman, but he’s got a lot of value in town. The question, in my opinion, is whether his contract will be extended for the 2026-27 season… and right now, it’s far too early to know what his value in the city will be, and whether it corresponds to the big contract he’ll be asking for.

