Filip Mesar: Pascal Vincent says he’s “impressed” by the young forward

In recent months, the talk surrounding Filip Mesar has more often than not been negative. The young Slovak seems to be having trouble getting off the ground, and his comments about his team-mates “not being able to keep up” with him in junior last year were not reassuring.

It didn’t sound like a guy who wanted to take his share of the blame.

That said, he’s still a first-round pick, and it was going to be interesting to see what he would do in his (full-time) pro debut (in North America). And so far, it’s been… interesting.

The sample size is obviously very small, but in two games, Mesar has amassed one goal and four points. For a 20-year-old cutting his teeth in the AHL, that’s a very solid start.

And it’s clearly making his coach happy: Pascal Vincent gave the kid some love, saying he’s “impressed” with Mesar so far. Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports) reported the news.

Pascal Vincent on Filip Messar: “I’m impressed with him so far”. @RocketLaval @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 15, 2024

Given that many people had thrown in the towel with Mesar, seeing him get off to a good start this season and earn public praise from his coach is a nice vote of confidence. It hasn’t always been easy for him in recent months, but he has to keep persevering in spite of it all.

Perhaps he’s in a better place now, after all.

The development of a player is not an exact science, and above all, it’s far from being a linear process. The chemistry seems to be working for him alongside Owen Beck and Jared Davidson, and hopefully he’ll be able to keep up the momentum.

#Rocket Filip Mesar on playing on the same line with Owen Beck and Jared Davidson “We had a couple of good plays. We could have scored more. It comes from the details. We have a good forecheck, we play hard, and we create chances off that. I like playing with those guys and it’s… pic.twitter.com/zuW2KN39gy – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) October 13, 2024

With the likes of Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage added to the organization’s forward prospects, seeing a guy like Mesar reach his full potential isn’t as critical to the Habs’ future success as it once was.

That said, we agree that if he reaches his full potential and manages to contribute in the NHL, that’s no bad thing.

