13 seconds without a left winger: the Blue Jackets honor the memory of Johnny Gaudreau

Tonight, the Blue Jackets play their first home game of the season. It’s a great opportunity for the team to honor the memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who passed away during the off-season.

Hockey seems to be secondary in Columbus tonight.

During the warm-up period, players from both teams wore uniforms bearing the name “Gaudreau” and #13, in tribute to Johnny Hockey. It made for some great images.

That said, the pre-game ceremonies were particularly touching. The club raised a banner high in the arena… and there was emotion in the air.

And at the start of the match, we were treated to a beautiful moment between the two teams. The Blue Jackets started the game without a left winger, a position that would normally have been occupied by Gaudreau.

Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett, who played with Gaudreau in Calgary, traded the disc, and the two clubs didn’t play for the first 13 seconds.

Then the real game began, but once again, hockey seems to be secondary in Columbus tonight. What’s important is honoring the memory of two people who had a major impact on the community and who left us far too quickly.

Hats off to the organization for such a successful ceremony, and hats off to both teams for tonight’s tribute to Johnny Hockey. At a time when the hockey community in Columbus is still in mourning, it was the right thing to do.

Before the game, even Paul Maurice admitted that the most important thing tonight was what happened before the opening face-off.The Gaudreau family was on hand for the occasion.

Johnny’s daughter noticed the banner raised high above the arena, bearing her father’s name.

And it’s not just in Columbus where opening night has turned into an important moment for the community. The Lightning are also playing their first home game of the season, and the devastating effects of recent natural disasters have taken their toll on the community.

Seeing Victor Hedman, the team’s new captain, take to the ice with a #TampaBayStrong flag was a beautiful moment for fans, who have been through some tough times recently. Let’s hope tonight’s game will take their minds off it, at least for a few hours.