Lane Hutson is already one of the best offensive defensemen

Auteur: David Miller
But at 20 years of age, it’s normal to see a young defender like him make mistakes.
Kris Letang has been in Lane Hutson’s shoes before, and after yesterday’s game, the Québécois said there was nothing to worry about, because the defender’s talent is undeniable:
Let’s just say the Québécois isn’t too worried about Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/VG9liuoErN
We haven’t seen much of him, but Scott Wheeler (The Athletic) has seen enough to share a pretty powerful comment on Twitter: for him, Hutson is already among the NHL’s best offensive defensemen.
Scott Wheeler has seen it all because he’s an expert on prospects, and that’s why his exit is significant:
We shouldn’t be asking “Will he become one of the NHL’s best offensive defensemen?”.
He already is. – Scott Wheeler
We shouldn’t be having a “will he become one of the NHL’s top offensive defensemen?” conversation. He already is. He’s there. His ceiling will be determined by his growth defensively. Chances are he’s already more gifted offensively than the D running your favourite team’s PP.
I’m talking about Seah Theodore (5), Rasmus Andersson (5) and… Cale Makar (5).
For sure, Lane Hutson isn’t the best defensive player on the ice. And there’s a good chance he’ll make some questionable decisions that could cost a goal at times.
But his offensive impact is so enormous that we’ll have to live with his defensive shortcomings.
And we’ve seen proof of that since the season began.
Overtime
