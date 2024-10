Ivan Demidov was back on his team’s third line today for a game against Neftekhimik.

He skated alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov.How did the Habs prospect celebrate the fact that his coach has allowed him to play more than he has lately? By scoring a simply magnificent goal.Demidov took advantage of a counter-attack to break free.He entered the zone with the puck and then outwitted the opposing defender, allowing him to cut to the middle.He used a precise wrist shot to score his fifth goal of the season.

And that’s a direct message to his coach.

Ivan Demidov with another beautiful goal for the SKA in the KHL #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rwJwvIJ0z3 – Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) October 15, 2024

