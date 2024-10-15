Arber Xhekaj: the logical candidate to skip his turn on Thursday

Defensively, the Canadiens have only used six players so far this season.

Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson are the club’s four best defenders. Although they have their ups and downs (except for Guhle, who doesn’t seem to have had a down in four games), they should continue to play.

I’d be very surprised to see any of them in the stands on Thursday against the Kings. It would surely take an injury to keep one of them out.

But the fact remains that, defensively, there are corrections to be made. And to that end, there could well be changes in the line-up for Thursday’s game.

Logically, if the top-4 doesn’t change, there are still two possibilities.

Replace Arber Xhekaj with Jayden Struble

Replace Justin Barron with Jayden Struble

In fact, in the last few days, Struble has been skating with the others. And listening to Anthony Marcotte on BPM Sports this morning , Struble seems to be closing in on a comeback.

And since he’s useful, (obviously) closer than ever to a return, and the Habs might want to stir their soup, seeing him back in the club’s line-up seems more and more likely.

To belabour the obvious: The Habs need Jayden Struble back in the lineup. – Jack Todd (@jacktodd46) October 15, 2024

HERE ARE THE GILBERTS OCTOBER 15 EDITION Perfect player: Justin Barron

He played well in tabaslak! Emil Heineman

J’regrette, il doit être meilleur : David Savard pic.twitter.com/0hfSlnY28Q – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 15, 2024

But who would give up his spot? Everything points to Xhekaj.Justin Barron is one of the two right-handers on the blue line. Justin Barron played well yesterday. Justin Barron brings offense and has complementary strengths to Struble and Xhekaj.Arber Xhekaj is protected from opposing big trios defensively speaking. Arber Xhekaj is a defenseman in the same mold as Struble. Arber Xhekaj has little room to maneuver. Arber Xhekaj is less reliable defensively than Struble, a defenseman who also likes the physical game.

So, in my opinion, there’s a good chance we’ll see the Sheriff in the stands on Thursday night. It’s probably the “easy” decision to make if Martin St-Louis wants to move.

Overtime

– 30 years already.

30 years ago today, the Montreal Impact won its very first title. For a team in its second year of existence, filled with home-grown lads, #IMFC ‘s achievement was total… Here’s the story, from the mouths of those who lived it. https://t.co/QFEZSLMquJ – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) October 15, 2024

– Speaking of soccer.

Last week’s absentees are at CF MTL training. Except Waterman and Saliba, still with Canada https://t.co/XxxS8uWmY9 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 15, 2024

– Of note.

Defensive pairings at Rocket practice this morning: Engstrom-Mailloux

Trudeau-Jacobs

Wotherspoon-Lindstrom

Hayes-Jandric – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 15, 2024

– Boston adds another team.

– Interesting.