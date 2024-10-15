Arber Xhekaj: the logical candidate to skip his turn on Thursday

Arber Xhekaj: the logical candidate to skip his turn on ThursdayAuteur: Jessica Williams
Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson are the club’s four best defenders. Although they have their ups and downs (except for Guhle, who doesn’t seem to have had a down in four games), they should continue to play.
I’d be very surprised to see any of them in the stands on Thursday against the Kings. It would surely take an injury to keep one of them out.
But the fact remains that, defensively, there are corrections to be made. And to that end, there could well be changes in the line-up for Thursday’s game.
Logically, if the top-4 doesn’t change, there are still two possibilities.
- Replace Arber Xhekaj with Jayden Struble
- Replace Justin Barron with Jayden Struble
And since he’s useful, (obviously) closer than ever to a return, and the Habs might want to stir their soup, seeing him back in the club’s line-up seems more and more likely.
To belabour the obvious:
The Habs need Jayden Struble back in the lineup.
So, in my opinion, there’s a good chance we’ll see the Sheriff in the stands on Thursday night. It’s probably the “easy” decision to make if Martin St-Louis wants to move.
