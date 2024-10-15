Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj: the logical candidate to skip his turn on Thursday

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Defensively, the Canadiens have only used six players so far this season.

Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson are the club’s four best defenders. Although they have their ups and downs (except for Guhle, who doesn’t seem to have had a down in four games), they should continue to play.

I’d be very surprised to see any of them in the stands on Thursday against the Kings. It would surely take an injury to keep one of them out.

But the fact remains that, defensively, there are corrections to be made. And to that end, there could well be changes in the line-up for Thursday’s game.

Logically, if the top-4 doesn’t change, there are still two possibilities.

  • Replace Arber Xhekaj with Jayden Struble
  • Replace Justin Barron with Jayden Struble
In fact, in the last few days, Struble has been skating with the others. And listening to Anthony Marcotte on BPM Sports this morning, Struble seems to be closing in on a comeback.

And since he’s useful, (obviously) closer than ever to a return, and the Habs might want to stir their soup, seeing him back in the club’s line-up seems more and more likely.

But who would give up his spot? Everything points to Xhekaj.

Justin Barron is one of the two right-handers on the blue line. Justin Barron played well yesterday. Justin Barron brings offense and has complementary strengths to Struble and Xhekaj.

Arber Xhekaj is protected from opposing big trios defensively speaking. Arber Xhekaj is a defenseman in the same mold as Struble. Arber Xhekaj has little room to maneuver. Arber Xhekaj is less reliable defensively than Struble, a defenseman who also likes the physical game.

So, in my opinion, there’s a good chance we’ll see the Sheriff in the stands on Thursday night. It’s probably the “easy” decision to make if Martin St-Louis wants to move.


