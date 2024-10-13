Alex Barré-Boulet is placed in the waivers

Alex Barré-Boulet is placed in the waiversAuteur: Christopher Brown
Alex Barré-Boulet didn’t play yesterday.
The forward didn’t do badly, but now comes word that he’s been placed on the Habs’ waivers:
The Canadiens have placed forward Alex Barré-Boulet’s name in the waivers with a view to trading him to the Laval Rocket.
The Canadiens have placed forward Alex Barré-Boulet on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2024
More details to come…