Alex Barré-Boulet is placed in the waivers

Alex Barré-Boulet didn’t play yesterday.

He was left out after playing the first two games of the season for the Canadiens.

The forward didn’t do badly, but now comes word that he’s been placed on the Habs’ waivers:

The Canadiens have placed forward Alex Barré-Boulet on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2024

