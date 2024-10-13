Michael Hage (again), Filip Mesar and Owen Beck stood out yesterday

Everyone was curious to see how Michael Hage would do in his first NCAA season.So far, so good.

The Habs prospect, selected in the first round of the last draft, scored again yesterday: that’s three goals and as many assists in four games so far this season.

Michael Hage stands out for his offensive skills.You can see why the Habs liked him so much in the last draft, because his intelligence on the ice allows him to create things.

He scores goals, he’s able to serve his teammates well… The Habs have a good one on their hands!

I can’t wait to see if he can keep up the pace between now and the end of the season. If he does, though… maybe we can expect to see him make the jump to the pros after just one year at the university level.

Youngsters stand out in Rocket defeat

The Rocket’s season got off to a good start with a win on Friday night.

But yesterday was a tougher day for Pascal Vincent’s men.

The Canadiens’ club-school lost 3-1 in Springfield, but some of the club’s young players stood out.

Of the lot?

I’m thinking of Owen Beck and Filip Mesar, who picked up an assist on Jared Davidson’s goal:

– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 13, 2024

For Beck, it was a first point in the pros.

For Mesar… His assist yesterday now gives him four points (one goal) in just two games.

He’s producing at an interesting pace, especially given his disappointing performance as a junior in Kitchener.

It’s up to him to keep doing things the right way. Because it’s obviously working at the moment!

Tough night at work for Jacob Fowler

When we talk about Jacob Fowler, it’s usually positive.

A bit of a tough evening for #Habs Jacob Fowler, who gives up 4 goals on 25 shots and Boston College loses 4-3 to Michigan State. In fairness, he did have a SO last night. IMO don't find the NCAA schedule is fair to goalies, as top 'tenders get stuck with a ton of B2Bs. – Robert Rice (@RobertB_Rice) October 13, 2024

But the goalie is human too.That said, Fowler had a very rare bad night last night, allowing four goals on the 25 shots he faced.Boston College lost to Michigan State 4-3:

This was Fowler’s second game in as many nights.

The day before, on Friday, he blanked Michigan State, stopping 24 shots.

That said, difficult games for Fowler are so rare that there’s no need to be alarmed by last night’s underachievement.

It can happen, and it’s not like it happens often.

To complete these scenarios, it's important to note that NYCFC must win to close the two-point gap between themselves and Orlando, synonymous with 4th place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, Orlando hosts Atlanta, one of the two. .. – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) October 13, 2024

"I don't think it's different (scoring in the NHL) but it's hard to take in that it's real now. So that was…yeah. It's a good feeling. Unreal." – Emil Heineman yesterday on scoring his first career NHL goal – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 13, 2024

– Can’t wait to see it.