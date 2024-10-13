The Gaudreau family delivers a poignant video message

The hockey world is clearly still mourning the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew a few weeks ago.The National Hockey League currently misses Johnny Gaudreau at the start of the 2024-2025 season.The Gaudreaus are honored throughout the NHL, from players like Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan to entire organizations and cities.

In fact, the Calgary Flames and the entire city of Calgary honoured Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew at last night’s opening game.

The Calgary Flames with a beautiful tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/y3FslJGkyv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2024

It was a truly touching and emotional moment, of course, and all the more so for the family of the deceased.

In fact, before the Flames’ opening game, the Gaudreau family took the time to publish a touching and poignant video message thanking the Flames organization, the City of Calgary and all the fans.

A very special message from the Gaudreau’s … @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/MlrBNwgyDp – Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) October 13, 2024

The Gaudreau parents and sisters took the time to thank everyone in Calgary for their gratitude, prayers, gifts and more.They are grateful and touched by all the support and love they have received in the last few weeks.

Calgary has obviously been a very important city in the Gaudreaus’ lives, given that Johnny was drafted by the Flames and played nine seasons there before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In short, it’s an event that’s still shaking the entire hockey world, and the Gaudreau family really needs everyone’s support.

