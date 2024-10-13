A day of treatments for Mike Matheson

The Canadiens are training this morning after yesterday’s win over the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

Defenseman Mike Matheson will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Defenseman Mike Matheson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2024

First of all, defenseman Mike Matheson is absent from practice today.The defenseman is enjoying a well-deserved treatment day:I say the therapy day is deserved because since the start of the season, Mike Matheson has been playing a lot.

Martin St-Louis isn’t afraid to use him and it shows on the defenseman’s playing time:

26:35 against the Leafs on Wednesday

26:08 against the Bruins on Thursday

25:40 against the Sens yesterday

Matheson shouldn’t be overtaxed because the Habs need him. That said, seeing him miss today’s practice makes sense.

More details to come…