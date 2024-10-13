A day of treatments for Mike Matheson

A day of treatments for Mike MathesonAuteur: David Miller
The Canadiens are training this morning after yesterday’s win over the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.
Defenseman Mike Matheson will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day).
Martin St-Louis isn’t afraid to use him and it shows on the defenseman’s playing time:
- 26:35 against the Leafs on Wednesday
- 26:08 against the Bruins on Thursday
- 25:40 against the Sens yesterday
Matheson shouldn’t be overtaxed because the Habs need him. That said, seeing him miss today’s practice makes sense.
