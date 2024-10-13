Skip to content
A day of treatments for Mike Matheson

 David Miller
A day of treatments for Mike Matheson
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens are training this morning after yesterday’s win over the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

First of all, defenseman Mike Matheson is absent from practice today.

The defenseman is enjoying a well-deserved treatment day:

I say the therapy day is deserved because since the start of the season, Mike Matheson has been playing a lot.

Martin St-Louis isn’t afraid to use him and it shows on the defenseman’s playing time:

  • 26:35 against the Leafs on Wednesday
  • 26:08 against the Bruins on Thursday
  • 25:40 against the Sens yesterday

Matheson shouldn’t be overtaxed because the Habs need him. That said, seeing him miss today’s practice makes sense.

More details to come…

