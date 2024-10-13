Four goals in three games: Cole Caufield is back!

Now that I’ve told you about the Lane Hutson phenomenon, we need to talk about Cole Caufield.

The Montreal Canadiens maverick is off to an excellent start to the season, and last night he added to his tally with two goals in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Caufield has scored in each of his first three games of the season so far, something that has only been achieved twice before with the Habs in the last 20 years.

Caufield’s confidence is high right now, and his shot on his first goal of the game is a perfect example.

He sent it exactly where it needed to be, when the space seemed completely closed by Linus Ullmark.

With now four goals this season in three games, Caufield is tied for 2ᵉ of the top scorers in the entire NHL, behind Dylan Guenther and his five goals.

In short, wearing his magnificent number 13, Caufield seems to be in great shape, which removes many of the concerns there were about him last season.

Indeed, many fans and analysts were concerned about Caufield’s game, as he was less confident in his shooting and generally less electrifying.

Caufield has clearly regained his confidence, and it shows in his attitude with that big, constant smile on his face.

So it’s really nice to see Caufield like this again, and it proves that he hadn’t lost his touch, and was just less confident.

With his new number in honour of his idol Johnny Gaudreau, the Habs forward seems to have been buoyed by a wind of confidence and positivity since the start of the season.

He’s picking up right where he left off last season, with 12 goals in his last 12 regular-season games.

Now, what else can I take away from last night’s game?

Kaiden Guhle is in VERY good form.

Despite missing almost all of training camp, Guhle doesn’t look rusty or overwhelmed on the ice.

He’s confident and has excelled in every department so far this season.

Defensively, he excels as he collects pucks, cuts plays, clears the front of the net and plays very physical.

And offensively, well, Guhle has three assists in three games so far, and he’s been on the ice for all six of the Habs’ even-strength goals so far this season.

In short, Guhle is playing some very big hockey, as he’s currently the Habs’ second-best defenseman, behind Lane Hutson.

Samuel Montembeault has fire in his eyes.Monty has been unstoppable since the start of the season.

He’s allowed just one goal in two games, yet his confidence seems indestructible.

He’s always well positioned, every save looks very easy, and he makes key saves at key times.

In short, Montembeault gives the Habs more than a chance to win.Had he played against Boston, the Habs would probably be undefeated today.Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen manage to keep their places in the line-up.Heineman scored his first career goal, and generated some good scoring chances throughout the game.As for Kapanen, he was excellent shorthanded, cutting off several passes and collecting several pucks.In short, both rookies should be playing in the next game, on Monday at the Bell Centre against the Pittsburgh Penguins.What got into Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson?The two veterans have been playing great hockey since the start of the season, and once again yesterday, they were relentless on the ice in the company of Jake Evans, who as usual gives his 110% to every appearance.In short, Gallagher and Anderson are off to a great start.

5. It’s harder for Justin Barron.

With every appearance, it really seems to be all or nothing for Barron.Either he makes a great play, or he makes a mistake or gets caught in his zone.Barron will have to find a way to be more consistent, because there are others behind him just waiting for their chance.

Jayden Struble could replace him next game if he’s 100%, and Logan Mailloux dominates in the American League.

Kirby Dach is playing excellent hockey.

He hasn’t really been rewarded so far with an assist in three games, but honestly, I’m not worried about Dach.

He’s solid every time he’s on the ice, and he’s generating some great scoring chances.

In short, the Habs are on the right track, and if they keep this up, we’ll be treated to some great games night after night.

At the very least, we’ll have an exciting and interesting team to watch.

Overtime

– Nice to see Patrik Laine with the guys in the locker room.

– A first loss for the Rocket this season.

– To be continued.

