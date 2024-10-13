Four goals in three games: Cole Caufield is back!Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Now that I’ve told you about the Lane Hutson phenomenon, we need to talk about Cole Caufield.
#FunFact from last night’s game: #Habs Cole Caufield become the 3rd #GoHabsGo player in the past 20 years to start a season on a three-game goal streak joining Tomas Plekanec (3 GP in 2014-15) and Lars Eller (3 GP in 2013-14).
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 13, 2024
Caufield’s confidence is high right now, and his shot on his first goal of the game is a perfect example.
THREE GAMES, THREE GOALS
Cole Caufield is feelin’ it! #NHLFaceOff
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ShIC2AioOV
– NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2024
With now four goals this season in three games, Caufield is tied for 2ᵉ of the top scorers in the entire NHL, behind Dylan Guenther and his five goals.
Indeed, many fans and analysts were concerned about Caufield’s game, as he was less confident in his shooting and generally less electrifying.
So it’s really nice to see Caufield like this again, and it proves that he hadn’t lost his touch, and was just less confident.
He’s picking up right where he left off last season, with 12 goals in his last 12 regular-season games.
Cole Caufield now has 12 goals in his last 12 games
– Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) October 13, 2024
Now, what else can I take away from last night’s game?
Despite missing almost all of training camp, Guhle doesn’t look rusty or overwhelmed on the ice.
He’s confident and has excelled in every department so far this season.
And offensively, well, Guhle has three assists in three games so far, and he’s been on the ice for all six of the Habs’ even-strength goals so far this season.
In three games so far, Kaiden Guhle has been on the ice for all six of the Habs’ 5-on-5 goals.
– Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) October 13, 2024
In short, Guhle is playing some very big hockey, as he’s currently the Habs’ second-best defenseman, behind Lane Hutson.
He’s allowed just one goal in two games, yet his confidence seems indestructible.
Monty gave us 105min 30s of shutout time to kick off his season. Say thank you to Monty
One-hundred five minutes and 30 seconds of shutout hockey to start Monty’s season. Say thank you to Monty#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fqVvIeVPiA
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2024
He’s always well positioned, every save looks very easy, and he makes key saves at key times.
5. It’s harder for Justin Barron.
Jayden Struble could replace him next game if he’s 100%, and Logan Mailloux dominates in the American League.
He hasn’t really been rewarded so far with an assist in three games, but honestly, I’m not worried about Dach.
He’s solid every time he’s on the ice, and he’s generating some great scoring chances.
In short, the Habs are on the right track, and if they keep this up, we’ll be treated to some great games night after night.
At the very least, we’ll have an exciting and interesting team to watch.
Overtime
– Nice to see Patrik Laine with the guys in the locker room.
Have a great weekend #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/x7nUQs1qV1
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2024
– A first loss for the Rocket this season.
Final score
Final score#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/Yhthk5WeJO
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 13, 2024
– To be continued.
Philipp Kurashev showed last year that he can hang with Connor Bedard.
But can he drive his own line?
The answer will be one of the keys to the Blackhawks’ season.
Story from Edmonton:https://t.co/YoGr2See9i
– Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 13, 2024
