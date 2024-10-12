The Canadiens finally beat the Senators

The Canadiens finally beat the SenatorsAuteur: Matthew Garcia
Tonight’s lineup.
Tonight’s lineup.#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/cMa0l0l62F
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2024
Sens lines from the warmup in Montreal.
Tkachuk-Stützle- Giroux
Gregor-Norris- Batherson
Perron-Pinto-Amadio
Cousins-Greig-MacEwen
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-Hamonic
– TSN 1200 Ottawa (@TSN1200) October 12, 2024
Emil Heineman scores his first goal in the NHL!
Great work by Hutson to drive the play up the ice quickly. He drew the defenders close and then recovered the puck that was being cleared. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NPj9mACNL3
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 12, 2024
Moments later, Cole Caufield scored his third goal of the season… in his third game.
Cole Caufield’s release is nasty on this one. Ullmark saw nothing.
That’s 3 goals in 3 games for Caufield since changing to No.13. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lcNlFSAJxI
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 12, 2024
After 40 minutes of play, the Sens led 16-11 in shots on goal. Samuel Montembeault wasn’t as busy as he was against Toronto, but he didn’t concede a shot.
It’s also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky didn’t finish the second period, but returned in the third.
Juraj Slafkovsky returns to the Canadiens bench for the third period.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 13, 2024
Mike Matheson hits the post on the penalty shot. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CK6jUfks1Q
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 13, 2024
Lane Hutson feeds Alex Newhook, and he snipes a 3-0 goal for the #Habs pic.twitter.com/oahbd7LQsv
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 13, 2024
With a perfect shot, Tim Stutzle broke Monty’s shutout and perfect season.
105:31 was the longest scoreless streak for the Québécois. It’s the third-best streak without conceding a goal to start the season in Habs history.
Tim Stützle nets his third of the season to cut the deficit to two. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/7pTdzfmkTJ
– Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) October 13, 2024
Nick Suzuki stopped on a breakaway, but no problem, Cole Caufield cleans it up for his second of the night.
4-1 #Habs pic.twitter.com/YtJw93aTnu
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 13, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky picked up the other assist, his second of the game. As for Caufield, he’s on track for 109 goals, hehe.
That’s how this third game of the season ends.
Martin St-Louis’ team returns to action on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.
Extension
– Love it!
Tim Stutzle Appreciation Night pic.twitter.com/3voFtfkczv
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 12, 2024
– Don Marshall honored before the game.
A moment of silence for former #Habs Don Marshall at Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/LiOrlt7eW4
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 12, 2024
– Lane Hutson continued to impress.
Lane. Hutson. Ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/M1ODn5U2z4
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2024
– The coaching group is not confident in their defensive skills.
When you say coaches protect Arber Xhekaj from opposing top players: no presence after two periods, five-on-five, against the Senators’ top line.
He was mostly used against the fourth and third trios. In this order.
– Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) October 13, 2024