 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
The Canadiens finally beat the Senators
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After suffering defeat in Boston, the Canadiens were back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

Samuel Montembeault was back in the line-up.

Here are the line-ups:

The Senators started the game strong, but it was the Habs who scored first.

At the end of a powerplay, the second wave led by Lane Hutson found the back of the net again.

On a fine pass from Christian Dvorak, Emil Heineman, back in the line-up, scored his first NHL goal.

Moments later, Cole Caufield scored his third goal of the season… in his third game.

What a shot to beat Linus Ullmark in the top corner!

Neither team scored in the second period, so the score remained 2-0 at that point.

After 40 minutes of play, the Sens led 16-11 in shots on goal. Samuel Montembeault wasn’t as busy as he was against Toronto, but he didn’t concede a shot.

It’s also worth noting that Juraj Slafkovsky didn’t finish the second period, but returned in the third.

Early in the third period, with the Habs on the powerplay, Mike Matheson came in on a breakaway and was tripped.

Result: penalty shot.

However, the result was inconclusive.

But that was only the end of the story.

Moments later, Lane Hutson fed Alex Newhook, who scored his first goal of the season.

3-0 Canadian at that point.

Moments later, the visitors struck back.

With a perfect shot, Tim Stutzle broke Monty’s shutout and perfect season.

105:31 was the longest scoreless streak for the Québécois. It’s the third-best streak without conceding a goal to start the season in Habs history.

But Montreal refused to give momentum to their opponents.

Cole Caufield (again) scored his fourth goal of the season. He took a throwback from Nick Suzuki.

Juraj Slafkovsky picked up the other assist, his second of the game. As for Caufield, he’s on track for 109 goals, hehe.

That’s how this third game of the season ends.

Final score: 4-1 Montreal (2-1-0).

Martin St-Louis’ team returns to action on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.


Extension

– Love it!

– Don Marshall honored before the game.

– Lane Hutson continued to impress.

– The coaching group is not confident in their defensive skills.

