Return of the Nordiques: “We know it’s going to work”.

You can say what you like about the fact that the Kings benefited from the unprecedented monetary generosity of the Québécois government, but the California team’s two-game stay was a great success.

The players had fun, the fans got to watch some great hockey, but above all, Quebec City continued to make a name for itself.

We know that Quebec City may not be one of the next NHL expansions (#Houston #Atlanta), but that doesn’t mean we have to give up on the project.

Before the Canadiens-Sénateurs game, Renaud Lavoie had some interesting things to say.

In the eyes of the future owners, the fact that the Kings’ stint in the nation’s capital was a success didn’t go unnoticed, and according to Lavoie, they’re thinking, “We know it’s going to work”.

For the NHL, too, it’s music to the ears, as they may soon be less reticent about bringing the Nordiques back.

In fact, during Michael Andlauer’s interview with Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports, the Sens owner confessed that he’d like to see the Nordiques back in the NHL one day. Obviously, like Geoff Molson, he doesn’t have much choice but to say that, but hey…

I’ll take his words for cash for now…

But as for the Nordiques, the Kings’ stay turned a lot of heads.

It’s by planting small seeds that you eventually end up with a forest. – Renaud Lavoie

Until the club is back in the Bettman circuit, it’s not going to stop making headlines… Hockey fans out there will certainly take the little wins and here and there.

