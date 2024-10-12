Morning training: Emil Heineman will take Alex Barré-Boulet’s place tonight

The Canadiens will play their third game of the 2024-2025 season tonight, when the Ottawa Senators visit the Bell Centre.The Habs are currently playing for .500 with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and a loss to the Boston Bruins, and will want to get their record back on track by beating the Senators.To mark the occasion, the Habs held a training session this morning at the Bell Centre.

What caught the eye was the return of Emil Heineman to the regular line-up, not in place of Oliver Kapanen, but rather in place of Alex Barré-Boulet.

Canadiens morning skate lines: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Newhook-Dach-Armia

Anderson-Evans-Gallagher

Heineman-Dvorak-Kapanen Matheson-Guhle

Hutson-Savard

Xhekaj-Barron Montembeault

Primeau Out: Struble, Pezzetta, Barré-Boulet – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 12, 2024

The two youngsters, Kapanen and Heineman, will both be playing on the same line tonight, along with Christian Dvorak.As for Josh Anderson, who finished the game against the Bruins on the first line in place of Juraj Slafkovsky, he will play tonight with Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher.Martin St-Louis returns to the base with his lines, while Slaf remains on the first line.

On defense, it’ll be the same pairings that started the game against the Boston Bruins, meaning that Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron will once again form a duo.

As for Jayden Struble, he started skating again this morning, while on the ice with the rest of the team.He was taking rotations in place of Xhekaj on the third pair.

Finally, in front of the net, it’s no surprise that Samuel Montembeault, who has yet to allow a goal this season, will get the start.

Overtime

We can expect another emotional game, as the Habs face their third divisional rival in three games.

