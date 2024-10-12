Morning training: Emil Heineman will take Alex Barré-Boulet’s place tonight

Morning training: Emil Heineman will take Alex Barré-Boulet’s place tonightAuteur: Jennifer Davis
What caught the eye was the return of Emil Heineman to the regular line-up, not in place of Oliver Kapanen, but rather in place of Alex Barré-Boulet.
Canadiens morning skate lines:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský
Newhook-Dach-Armia
Anderson-Evans-Gallagher
Heineman-Dvorak-Kapanen
Matheson-Guhle
Hutson-Savard
Xhekaj-Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
Out: Struble, Pezzetta, Barré-Boulet
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 12, 2024
On defense, it’ll be the same pairings that started the game against the Boston Bruins, meaning that Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron will once again form a duo.
Finally, in front of the net, it’s no surprise that Samuel Montembeault, who has yet to allow a goal this season, will get the start.
