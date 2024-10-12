Hockey Slovakia: Juraj Slafkovsky’s “ill-considered” comments spark anger

Earlier this week, Arpon Basu published a piece on Juraj Slafkovsky in which we learn a great deal about how the young Slovak feels about his native country in relation to various topics.

Of course, the thing that stood out the most from the interview was Slafkovsky’s assertion that media coverage in Slovakia was toxic compared to Montreal.

It came as a surprise to many, myself included, to learn that there could be worse hockey than Montreal in terms of living in peace as a Montreal Canadiens player without always being bothered/accosted.

In short, Slafkovsky didn’t hold back in this interview when it came to criticizing his native country and its hockey federation.

And now, logically enough, Hockey Slovakia has responded to Juraj Slafkovsky’s comments, stating that they were very ill-considered assertions on the part of the young Slovak prodigy.

Indeed, as Derek O’Brien of The Hockey News reports, Slaf’s comments have not gone down well in Slovakia.

In particular, the Slovak Hockey Federation didn’t take kindly to Slafkovsky’s criticism of the organization’s mentality, saying that the country always settles for less (the bronze medal at the Olympics without NHL players present) instead of aiming higher.

For Hockey Slovakia, these are truly thoughtless remarks on the part of the Habs’ number 20.

“We perceive Juraj Slafkovsky’s opinions as rash statements coming from a young player.” – Hockey Slovakia

The federation then went on to say that this must have been difficult to hear for all the Slovak players who were part of that bronze medal-winning team, as well as the coaches who selected Slafkovsky and anyone else who gave Slafkovsky an opportunity to progress in his career.

In short, Hockey Slovakia is truly disappointed by the Habs player’s disparaging remarks about his country, and hopes that from now on, Slafkovsky will speak to the media with the responsibilities of the national team leader.

It will now be interesting to see whether Slafkovsky, who has never been shy about speaking his mind, will now keep his mouth shut and be more discreet.

This kind of response from Hockey Slovakia, either Slaf expected it and isn’t affected, or it took him by surprise, and now he realizes that he’s probably alienated some people in Slovakia.

In short, we’ll have to keep an eye on the situation, as this kind of friction could even affect the on-ice performance of the young Slovak, who was demoted to the second line on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

