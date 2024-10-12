John Tortorella on Matvei Michkov: “We want to see him cheat to score goals”.Auteur: Christopher Brown
Obviously, the eyes of Habs fans were riveted on Michkov’s performance, while in Montreal, well, David Reinbacher suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of action for virtually the entire season, or 5 to 6 months.
In short, Michkov has been attracting attention since his arrival in Philadelphia, and that’s because he’s playing his own style without worrying about mistakes or bad decisions.
That’s a good thing, because you have to let a youngster express himself on the ice before correcting him.
However, when you look at who the Flyers’ head coach is, it’s hard to believe that such preferential treatment is reserved for Michkov.
It’s this kind of talk that shows just how big an impact Matvei Michkov is having on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Yet he’s no savior, if we’re to believe John Tortorella’s own words.
In short, the young Russian prodigy wanted to go to Philadelphia, as opposed to Montreal, so Daniel Brière and his team are making sure he’s taken care of.
It’s not every day that Tortorella has such modern things to say about a young player.
Torts has always been a very old-school coach, but you’d have to think that Michkov is making him evolve.
