Top-4: third-period hat trick (including two empty-net goals) for Nikita Kucherov

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Top-4: third-period hat trick (including two empty-net goals) for Nikita Kucherov
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
It was the calm before the storm last night, as we were treated to four games in the National Hockey League, as a preview of the 13 games scheduled for today.

These four games were ones to watch.

Without further ado, here’s what caught our eye last night.

1. A sixth career hat-trick for Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov finished as the NHL’s leading scorer last season, and this season he’s already off to a great start, scoring four points in his first game of the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes, which means that Kucherov was involved in all four of the Lightning’s goals.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Kucherov had a lot of help from the empty net, as he scored two to complete his hat trick in just one period, the third.

Kucherov had scored the winning powerplay goal earlier in the period.

In short, Kucherov and the Lightning opened their season well by spoiling the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening game.

2. Kevin Lankinen steals first career point from Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko

Matvei Michkov’s real NHL debut was closely watched last night, as the Philadelphia Flyers traveled to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

Victims of an overtime loss at home to the Flames in their opening game, the Canucks were eager to bounce back in front of their fans.

Unfortunately for them, the same fate befell them, as Morgan Frost gave his team victory in the shootout.

It was another tough loss for the Canucks to swallow, but this one clearly wasn’t the fault of goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who was able to stop some great Flyers chances and actions.

In fact, Lankinen stole a first career point from Matvei Michkov, when he first stopped his shot before robbing Jett Luchanko on the return.

So the Canucks goalie robbed two rookies in one sequence, preventing them from getting their first career NHL goal/point.

3. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev keep the momentum going

The Vegas Golden Knights had a blast in their season opener against the Colorado Avalanche with an 8-4 victory.

Last night, the two stars of that first game, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, added to their already impressive resume, this time in a tight 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Barbashev and Eichel each picked up a goal and an assist, giving them both six points in two games.

The Golden Knights are off to a really good start, and they’ll be one to watch this season.

4. Mark Scheifele to the rescue for the Jets

Last night, the Winnipeg Jets were looking to pick up their second straight win, following their crushing 6-0 victory over the Oilers in Edmonton.

To do so, they had the Chicago Blackhawks in front of them for their opening game, which promised to be an easier customer than the Oilers.

However, the game needed extra time, as Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-1 overtime victory with his second goal of the game, and 300th of his career.


Overtime

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games considering the Lightning-Hurricanes game has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

