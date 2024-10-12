Top-4: third-period hat trick (including two empty-net goals) for Nikita Kucherov

Top-4: third-period hat trick (including two empty-net goals) for Nikita KucherovAuteur: Jessica Williams
Without further ado, here’s what caught our eye last night.
Kucherov finished as the NHL’s leading scorer last season, and this season he’s already off to a great start, scoring four points in his first game of the season.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes, which means that Kucherov was involved in all four of the Lightning’s goals.
Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Kucherov had a lot of help from the empty net, as he scored two to complete his hat trick in just one period, the third.
Three goals, eight minutes.
In short, Kucherov and the Lightning opened their season well by spoiling the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening game.
Matvei Michkov’s real NHL debut was closely watched last night, as the Philadelphia Flyers traveled to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.
Wait for it… keep waiting…
It was another tough loss for the Canucks to swallow, but this one clearly wasn’t the fault of goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who was able to stop some great Flyers chances and actions.
The Golden Knights are off to a really good start, and they’ll be one to watch this season.
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games considering the Lightning-Hurricanes game has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton.