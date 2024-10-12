Top-4: third-period hat trick (including two empty-net goals) for Nikita Kucherov

It was the calm before the storm last night, as we were treated to four games in the National Hockey League, as a preview of the 13 games scheduled for today.These four games were ones to watch.

Without further ado, here’s what caught our eye last night.

Kucherov finished as the NHL’s leading scorer last season, and this season he’s already off to a great start, scoring four points in his first game of the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes, which means that Kucherov was involved in all four of the Lightning’s goals.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Kucherov had a lot of help from the empty net, as he scored two to complete his hat trick in just one period, the third.

Three goals, eight minutes. Kucherov gets his sixth career hat trick to win the game! pic.twitter.com/JiySwv1bzZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 12, 2024

Kucherov gets his first goal of the season and the Lightning take the lead! pic.twitter.com/bRsE2pPQRu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 12, 2024

Kucherov had scored the winning powerplay goal earlier in the period.

In short, Kucherov and the Lightning opened their season well by spoiling the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening game.

Matvei Michkov’s real NHL debut was closely watched last night, as the Philadelphia Flyers traveled to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

Wait for it… keep waiting… Morgan Frost has the shootout winner for the @NHLFlyers! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/JQnCVfg80t – NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2024

Victims of an overtime loss at home to the Flames in their opening game, the Canucks were eager to bounce back in front of their fans.Unfortunately for them, the same fate befell them, as Morgan Frost gave his team victory in the shootout.

It was another tough loss for the Canucks to swallow, but this one clearly wasn’t the fault of goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who was able to stop some great Flyers chances and actions.

Jack Eichel shows off some sweet hands in tight! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/92X1169L5v – NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2024

Can’t stop watching this beautiful assist from Mark Stone. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/55pd7wuQBc – NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2024

In fact, Lankinen stole a first career point from Matvei Michkov, when he first stopped his shot before robbing Jett Luchanko on the return.So the Canucks goalie robbed two rookies in one sequence, preventing them from getting their first career NHL goal/point.The Vegas Golden Knights had a blast in their season opener against the Colorado Avalanche with an 8-4 victory.Last night, the two stars of that first game, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, added to their already impressive resume, this time in a tight 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.Barbashev and Eichel each picked up a goal and an assist, giving them both six points in two games.

The Golden Knights are off to a really good start, and they’ll be one to watch this season.

MARK SCHEIFELE His 300th career goal is the winner in @Energizer overtime! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/eBwsMRPvAW – NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2024

Overtime

Last night, the Winnipeg Jets were looking to pick up their second straight win, following their crushing 6-0 victory over the Oilers in Edmonton.To do so, they had the Chicago Blackhawks in front of them for their opening game, which promised to be an easier customer than the Oilers.However, the game needed extra time, as Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-1 overtime victory with his second goal of the game, and 300th of his career.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

Nikita Kucherov scored the League’s third hat trick of the nascent season as he led the @TBLightning to victory as Friday’s four-game slate comes to a close. #NHLFaceOff#NHLStats: https://t.co/Xd8cHeSCrY pic.twitter.com/vLvMUYL2za – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 12, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games considering the Lightning-Hurricanes game has been postponed due to Hurricane Milton.