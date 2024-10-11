Logan Mailloux has fun with 2 goals and 2 assists

When I thought I was watching a quiet Laval Rocket game on Friday night, I quickly changed my mind and realized it was a whole game.

It was emotional: Adam Engstrom’s first goal in North America, Luke Tuch’s fight and Logan Mailloux’s FOUR points.

First of all, the game was shaping up to be a one-sided affair for the opposition, as the Providence Bruins took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Two minutes after the Bruins’ second goal, one of the Rocket’s newcomers, Adam Engström, decided to start his first North American game in the best possible way.

The young defenseman went on the attack and threaded the needle to cut the deficit to a single goal.New captain Lucas Condotta and Logan Mailloux picked up an assist on the play.Up until now, the game had been very close and hotly contested.After 20 minutes of play, it was 2-1 to the Bruins.In the second period, young Filip Mesar scored his first professional goal in North America on the powerplay.

Logan Mailloux and Jared Davidson assisted on the Slovakian’s goal.

Decidedly, Mailloux wasn’t there for laughs.

Well, just under six minutes later, the defenseman scored a goal by going on the attack.What a game for Mailloux.Condotta and Laurent Dauphin picked up an assist on the goal.The score was 3-2 for Laval.

Tempers began to flare, and it was then that Québécois Jeffrey Viel threw down the gloves in front of another Rocket rookie, Luke Tuch.

Tuch didn’t do too badly, considering Viel’s toughness.

Luke Tuch and Jeffrey Viel throw down…Maybe not a wise choice for the Rocket rookie pic.twitter.com/eiU64uZvq9 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 12, 2024

For the occasion of the game, it was William Trudeau’s birthday and he celebrated in the best possible way.

Early in the third period, he doubled his team’s lead with this beautiful goal.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILL LAV 4 – 2 PRO#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/VYs3QfYvU2 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 12, 2024

Mesar and Chris Jandric were complicit in the Rocket’s 4ᵉ goal.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Logan Mailloux added to it with his second goal of the game.

What a great game.No less than FOUR points for the defenseman on this relaxed little Friday night.

He’s effectively shopping himself a recall to the NHL.

At this rate, it shouldn’t take too long.

Overtime

– What a great night for Canadiens prospects tonight.

Hage is killing it, Jacob Fowler with a shutout so far, Engstrom with a goal in his first AHL game…good night for Habs fans. – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) October 11, 2024

– Somewhat surprising words from Tortorella, who wants Michkov to cheat in his game to exploit his offensive contribution.

“We want to play with some risk. “I don’t want to turn him into a checker. I want him to score some goals for us. He’s going to make some mistakes. He’s going to cheat sometimes. We want him to.” Flyers coach John Tortorella wants Matvei Michkov to take some chances and cheat… pic.twitter.com/fTX43XkDm5 – John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2024

– That’s a lot of money.