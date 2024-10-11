Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Logan Mailloux has fun with 2 goals and 2 assists

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Logan Mailloux has fun with 2 goals and 2 assists
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
When I thought I was watching a quiet Laval Rocket game on Friday night, I quickly changed my mind and realized it was a whole game.

It was emotional: Adam Engstrom’s first goal in North America, Luke Tuch’s fight and Logan Mailloux’s FOUR points.

First of all, the game was shaping up to be a one-sided affair for the opposition, as the Providence Bruins took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Two minutes after the Bruins’ second goal, one of the Rocket’s newcomers, Adam Engström, decided to start his first North American game in the best possible way.

The young defenseman went on the attack and threaded the needle to cut the deficit to a single goal.

New captain Lucas Condotta and Logan Mailloux picked up an assist on the play.

Up until now, the game had been very close and hotly contested.

After 20 minutes of play, it was 2-1 to the Bruins.

In the second period, young Filip Mesar scored his first professional goal in North America on the powerplay.

Logan Mailloux and Jared Davidson assisted on the Slovakian’s goal.

Decidedly, Mailloux wasn’t there for laughs.

Well, just under six minutes later, the defenseman scored a goal by going on the attack.

What a game for Mailloux.

Condotta and Laurent Dauphin picked up an assist on the goal.

The score was 3-2 for Laval.

Tempers began to flare, and it was then that Québécois Jeffrey Viel threw down the gloves in front of another Rocket rookie, Luke Tuch.

Tuch didn’t do too badly, considering Viel’s toughness.

For the occasion of the game, it was William Trudeau’s birthday and he celebrated in the best possible way.

Early in the third period, he doubled his team’s lead with this beautiful goal.

Mesar and Chris Jandric were complicit in the Rocket’s 4ᵉ goal.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Logan Mailloux added to it with his second goal of the game.

What a great game.

No less than FOUR points for the defenseman on this relaxed little Friday night.

He’s effectively shopping himself a recall to the NHL.

At this rate, it shouldn’t take too long.


Overtime

What a great night for Canadiens prospects tonight.

– Somewhat surprising words from Tortorella, who wants Michkov to cheat in his game to exploit his offensive contribution.

– That’s a lot of money.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content