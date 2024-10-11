Logan Mailloux has fun with 2 goals and 2 assists

Logan Mailloux has fun with 2 goals and 2 assistsAuteur: Andrew Taylor
It was emotional: Adam Engstrom’s first goal in North America, Luke Tuch’s fight and Logan Mailloux’s FOUR points.
Two minutes after the Bruins’ second goal, one of the Rocket’s newcomers, Adam Engström, decided to start his first North American game in the best possible way.
ENGSTRÖM
Logan Mailloux and Jared Davidson assisted on the Slovakian’s goal.
MEŠÁR
Decidedly, Mailloux wasn’t there for laughs.
MAILLOUX
Tempers began to flare, and it was then that Québécois Jeffrey Viel threw down the gloves in front of another Rocket rookie, Luke Tuch.
Tuch didn’t do too badly, considering Viel’s toughness.
Luke Tuch and Jeffrey Viel throw down…Maybe not a wise choice for the Rocket rookie pic.twitter.com/eiU64uZvq9
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 12, 2024
For the occasion of the game, it was William Trudeau’s birthday and he celebrated in the best possible way.
Early in the third period, he doubled his team’s lead with this beautiful goal.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILL
Mesar and Chris Jandric were complicit in the Rocket’s 4ᵉ goal.
And as if that wasn’t enough, Logan Mailloux added to it with his second goal of the game.
MAILLOUX
He’s effectively shopping himself a recall to the NHL.
At this rate, it shouldn’t take too long.
Overtime
– What a great night for Canadiens prospects tonight.
Hage is killing it, Jacob Fowler with a shutout so far, Engstrom with a goal in his first AHL game…good night for Habs fans.
– Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) October 11, 2024
– Somewhat surprising words from Tortorella, who wants Michkov to cheat in his game to exploit his offensive contribution.
“We want to play with some risk.
“I don’t want to turn him into a checker. I want him to score some goals for us. He’s going to make some mistakes. He’s going to cheat sometimes. We want him to.”
Flyers coach John Tortorella wants Matvei Michkov to take some chances and cheat… pic.twitter.com/fTX43XkDm5
– John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2024
– That’s a lot of money.
Friedman guesses Shesterkin’s number is around 12-12.5M AAV.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 11, 2024