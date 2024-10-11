Jacob Fowler: A shutout in the first game of the season

Once again, several of the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospects will be under close scrutiny this season.

For Ivan Demidov, it’s more difficult because of his limited playing time, even if he does stand out.

In addition to the organization’s top prospect, a number of other players are expected to impress this season, including Jacob Fowler and Michael Hage.

The patch BC will be wearing this season in honour of the Gaudreaus. pic.twitter.com/NsXtLlRoRn – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 11, 2024

On Friday evening, Fowler played the first game of his second NCAA season with the Boston College Eagles.Boston College has announced that all players will wear a patch in honor of the Gaudreau brothers.Although BC can no longer count on the services of Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault are still there, along with the addition of a certain James Hagens.

The latter will be one to keep a close eye on, as he’s one of the best prospects in the 2025 crop.

In short, BC took on Michigan State and Fowler’s performance couldn’t have been better.

I don’t know how much weight Jacob Fowler lost, but he looks absolutely athletic and FAST. – Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) October 11, 2024

The 19-year-old goalkeeper posted a season-opening 24-save shutout.Before the game, an Internet user remarked that Fowler looked thinner on the ice and, above all, faster.

Fowler showed us early in the game that he’s ready to break everything this season, with a great save on a power play.

A very nice shorthanded save by #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler. pic.twitter.com/2uO0ai9IrI – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 11, 2024

Earlier, I told you about James Hagens: let’s just say he didn’t take too long to make his mark with a beautiful pass for his first NCAA point.

Will Vote(his name is incredible) took advantage of Hagens’ pass to score, and he ended up scoring two of his team’s three goals.

Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard picked up assists on the team’s third goal late in the second period.

All Fowler had to do was close the books, which he did, and BC began its season with a fine 3-0 victory.As for Michael Hage, we knew he had performed beyond expectations in his first two games, collecting no less than 4 points, including three assists.

Well, the Habs’ 21ᵉ overall pick in the last draft picked up right where he left off against Arizona State.

Michael Hage from TJ Hughes and Tim Lovell and Michigan takes a 3-0 lead on ASU Catch the game on https://t.co/HywqWOYcCy pic.twitter.com/0sGKIGhlFB – Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2024

The 18-year-old prospect scored his second goal of the season, when the score was already 2-0 in favor of the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Hage decided to place himself in the pay zone… and it paid off.

He was able to redirect T.J. Hughes’ shot with precision.

Overtime

If Hage continues to produce at this rate throughout the season, the Montreal Canadiens will be crying foul.After all, why stop at one draft steal (Lane Hutson)? One is good, but two is better.With just over five minutes left in the game, Arizona State closed the gap to just two goals, but it was too little too late.Garrett Schifsky took advantage of the empty net to conclude the game.The game ended 4-1 in favor of the Wolverines.The Habs prospects will be exciting to watch this season.

– This is good!

Did the Leafs ask the Habs to get a fan who was yelling “Fuck Domi” out of the Bell Centre on Wednesday night? Or at least shut him up. https://t.co/9AlYFGccrJ – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 11, 2024

– Siri had her say in the Antechamber tonight.

Guy gets reprimanded by his watch! pic.twitter.com/CBb0Nfksqx – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 12, 2024

– Oufff…

Neal Pionk with a big hit on Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/Cu1cvwC1qZ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 12, 2024

– Landon DuPont, a 15-year-old WHL defenseman, is truly exceptional.

Most points by an Exceptional Status player through their first 7GP – Connor Bedard 12

– Landon DuPont 11

– John Tavares 10 DuPont is a defenseman. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 10, 2024

– To see.