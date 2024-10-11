Jacob Fowler: A shutout in the first game of the season

Jacob Fowler: A shutout in the first game of the seasonAuteur: David Miller
Once again, several of the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospects will be under close scrutiny this season.
For Ivan Demidov, it’s more difficult because of his limited playing time, even if he does stand out.
In addition to the organization’s top prospect, a number of other players are expected to impress this season, including Jacob Fowler and Michael Hage.
The patch BC will be wearing this season in honour of the Gaudreaus. pic.twitter.com/NsXtLlRoRn
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 11, 2024
The latter will be one to keep a close eye on, as he’s one of the best prospects in the 2025 crop.
In short, BC took on Michigan State and Fowler’s performance couldn’t have been better.
I don’t know how much weight Jacob Fowler lost, but he looks absolutely athletic and FAST.
– Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) October 11, 2024
Fowler showed us early in the game that he’s ready to break everything this season, with a great save on a power play.
A very nice shorthanded save by #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler. pic.twitter.com/2uO0ai9IrI
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 11, 2024
Earlier, I told you about James Hagens: let’s just say he didn’t take too long to make his mark with a beautiful pass for his first NCAA point.
Will Vote(his name is incredible) took advantage of Hagens’ pass to score, and he ended up scoring two of his team’s three goals.
Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard picked up assists on the team’s third goal late in the second period.
Well, the Habs’ 21ᵉ overall pick in the last draft picked up right where he left off against Arizona State.
Michael Hage from TJ Hughes and Tim Lovell and Michigan takes a 3-0 lead on ASU
Catch the game on https://t.co/HywqWOYcCy pic.twitter.com/0sGKIGhlFB
– Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2024
Hage decided to place himself in the pay zone… and it paid off.
He was able to redirect T.J. Hughes’ shot with precision.
Michigan wins 4-1 over ASU! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/efeETyRZJs
– Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 12, 2024
Overtime
– This is good!
Did the Leafs ask the Habs to get a fan who was yelling “Fuck Domi” out of the Bell Centre on Wednesday night? Or at least shut him up. https://t.co/9AlYFGccrJ
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 11, 2024
– Siri had her say in the Antechamber tonight.
Guy gets reprimanded by his watch! pic.twitter.com/CBb0Nfksqx
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 12, 2024
– Oufff…
Neal Pionk with a big hit on Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/Cu1cvwC1qZ
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 12, 2024
– Landon DuPont, a 15-year-old WHL defenseman, is truly exceptional.
Most points by an Exceptional Status player through their first 7GP
– Connor Bedard 12
– Landon DuPont 11
– John Tavares 10
DuPont is a defenseman.
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 10, 2024
– To see.
Here’s what happened during PK’s arbitration negotiation Subban
Watch the interview with Maître André Lepage on our website
#negotiations #NHL #hockey pic.twitter.com/dWACWh32sx
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 11, 2024